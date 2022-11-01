ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Permanently pedestrianizing Clark will help businesses, won’t cause carmageddon

Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance contributed to this article. One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 regulations was that the ban on indoor dining forced Chicago officials to experiment with something they should have been doing all along. From Little Village to Rogers Park, popular restaurant strips were pedestrianized to make room for cafe seating in the street as part of the city’s Expanded Outdoor Dining program, a strategy that proved hugely successful.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Lincense-plate reader leads to arrest in Palos Heights

Chalk one up for the Flock camera. Palos Heights Alderman Robert Basso told the city council on Tuesday that a license plate-reading Flock Safety Camera that was installed months ago has resulted in an arrest. “We have one camera up and running and the police have already solved a break-in...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
Chicago magazine

The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell

Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Property values up 30%, but tax bite may not be so bad, assessor says

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to better reflect the comments of Leslie McMillan. The age-old question of who is to blame for your property tax bill was nearly answered during a virtual First Ward meeting Thursday night. First Ward Council Member Clare Kelly sought to answer questions...
EVANSTON, IL
The Independent Newspapers

Villa Park’s fire chief turns the page

Villa Park Fire Chief Ron Rakosnik is retiring on Thursday, Oct. 27. His family, friends and colleagues are celebrating his retirement that afternoon at Fire Station 81, 1440 S. Ardmore Ave. Rakosnik has been the village’s fire chief for the last 10 years. Before joining the Villa Park Fire Department, he spent over 27 years with the Lombard Fire Department. Rakosnik grew up in the Congress Knolls subdivision in unincorporated Lombard. He graduated from Willowbrook High School in 1975. Rakosnik started volunteering for the York Center Fire District during his senior year in high school. He began his professional firefighting career with the Wilmette Fire Department in 1982. “It’s time; it’s hard, but it’s time,” said Rakosnik, who is pictured recently outside of Station 81. “I’ll miss the camaraderie. I’ve been doing this my whole adult life.”
VILLA PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼

If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Helpless in Oak Park

Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
OAK PARK, IL
WAND TV

Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund

CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Inside Indiana Business

New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store

A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
HOBART, IN

