Casten, Pekau rally at same Oak Brook venue as 6th District race tightens
OAK BROOK, Ill. – Four days before Election night, things are down to the wire in the 6th Congressional District race. The battle pits incumbent Illinois Representative Sean Casten and Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, which was flipped back in 2018 for the first time in about 50 years from Republican to Democrat. With the boundary lines […]
Permanently pedestrianizing Clark will help businesses, won’t cause carmageddon
Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance contributed to this article. One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 regulations was that the ban on indoor dining forced Chicago officials to experiment with something they should have been doing all along. From Little Village to Rogers Park, popular restaurant strips were pedestrianized to make room for cafe seating in the street as part of the city’s Expanded Outdoor Dining program, a strategy that proved hugely successful.
Voters to decide property tax increase in effort to fund Cook County Forest Preserves
A portion of the revenue would also support the Cook County Forest Preserves' pension program.
Lincense-plate reader leads to arrest in Palos Heights
Chalk one up for the Flock camera. Palos Heights Alderman Robert Basso told the city council on Tuesday that a license plate-reading Flock Safety Camera that was installed months ago has resulted in an arrest. “We have one camera up and running and the police have already solved a break-in...
New batch of affordable housing to be built on South Side
The Park Station Lofts will be a mixed-income multi-used development on city-owned property at 63rd and Maryland. It’s a transit oriented project, just 350-feet from the Cottage Grove Station on the CTA’s Green Line.
Permits issued for single-family homes for Long-Argyle site in Jefferson Park; site has been undeveloped for about 20 years
A series of a half-dozen or so single-family homes is coming to a longtime vacant Jefferson Park parcel at Argyle Street and Long Avenue, where a previous plan called for 48 apartments but Alderman James Gardiner (45th) had the property downzoned after the land went up for sale in 2021.
East Garfield Park drive-by shooting victim Pierre Riley dies, family says
One of the victims of the Halloween night drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park that initially injured 14 has died, his family said.
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
Property values up 30%, but tax bite may not be so bad, assessor says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to better reflect the comments of Leslie McMillan. The age-old question of who is to blame for your property tax bill was nearly answered during a virtual First Ward meeting Thursday night. First Ward Council Member Clare Kelly sought to answer questions...
Group of men steal several vehicles from downtown parking garage, Chicago police say
A community alert from CPD said the men were wearing dark clothing and masks in each incident.
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove Village
I was talking with one of my work colleagues about great places that were local in my area to eat. I was told that there was this small unassuming deli in Elk Grove Village that really has good sandwiches.
Villa Park’s fire chief turns the page
Villa Park Fire Chief Ron Rakosnik is retiring on Thursday, Oct. 27. His family, friends and colleagues are celebrating his retirement that afternoon at Fire Station 81, 1440 S. Ardmore Ave. Rakosnik has been the village’s fire chief for the last 10 years. Before joining the Villa Park Fire Department, he spent over 27 years with the Lombard Fire Department. Rakosnik grew up in the Congress Knolls subdivision in unincorporated Lombard. He graduated from Willowbrook High School in 1975. Rakosnik started volunteering for the York Center Fire District during his senior year in high school. He began his professional firefighting career with the Wilmette Fire Department in 1982. “It’s time; it’s hard, but it’s time,” said Rakosnik, who is pictured recently outside of Station 81. “I’ll miss the camaraderie. I’ve been doing this my whole adult life.”
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
Helpless in Oak Park
Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
With giant retail malls struggling across the Chicago area, there may be a sign of the future in Aurora.
Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund
CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
Group calling for all Chicago sidewalks to be shoveled by the city workers
Chicago aldermen are being urged to make shoveling snow off the sidewalks the city’s responsibility, not homeowners’. The advocates are calling for a $750,000 pilot program where the city would shovel the sidewalks.
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store
A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are back
(CHICAGO) It's the time of year where Chicagoans begin to see the orange and black woolly bear caterpillars racing across roadways and paths. I spotted my first one this season, rushing to get across a bike path in the southwest Chicago suburbs.
