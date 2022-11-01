Festival of Trees is Nov. 12 in Clayton
Clayton Women in Networking will hold its third annual Festival of Trees from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. The event includes a silent auction of more than 35 themed Christmas trees, many adorned with prizes, including Carolina Hurricanes tickets, a seven-night stay in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, a three-night stay […]
