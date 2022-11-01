Every amazing holiday memory I have involves a hot drink. Hot chocolate after Christmas tree cutting. Peppermint mocha at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with my husband. Cookie decorating with an eggnog latte. The holidays just aren’t the same without that special drink handcrafted from a local coffee shop. This year, make sure that coffee drink comes from Northwest Grind – a locally-owned coffee shop in Olympia, Rochester and soon Yelm that goes the extra mile to ensure incredible flavor and quality in every drink and every bite.

