ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Zoo announces campaign to raise $1.5 million for animal hospital upgrade

By Shay Arthur, Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Fv29_0iufHSZ500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo announced on Tuesday a new campaign to raise funds to update their animal hospital facilities and services.

The $1.5 million Hospital Fund Campaign kicks off shortly before the 25th anniversary of the zoo hospital.

Memphis Zoo announces new president, CEO as Dean steps down

The original facility was built in 1998 and has been operating with the same equipment. But the zoo says as their collection of animals expands, so have their needs for their in-house services.

The facility currently cares for over 3,500 animals from around 500 species.

“Many of the animals that we keep here are not in good shape in the wild. Their status is unfortunately declining, so we work hard every day to not only maintain their physical health but also their genetic health,” said Memphis Zoo President and CEO Matt Thompson.

Senior veterinarian, Felicia Knightly gave us a look inside the zoo’s medical center, showing us a hydraulic surgical table that can hold up to 800 pounds.

“It is probably one of the pieces of equipment that takes a beating on a regular basis,” she said.

Knightly also talked about the need for improved lighting, small equipment, and major equipment like a CT scanner, ultrasound and x-ray machines.

“Very frequently when we’re diagnosing issues nowadays we have such a huge variety of species and we’re hearing more and more when we go to conferences when we speak to colleagues over the phone, about, ‘can’t you just do a CT? Or can’t you just do this or do that,'” Knightly said.

However, headway has been made as an $800,000 donation from the late William “Billy” Dunavant, a Memphis businessman, was announced by his wife Tommie Dunavant.

“Always want to make sure people know these are his gifts. He just gave me the honor and the joy of being able to give his gifts. He just was a man who loved this city,” she said. “I just hope that his gift is an incentive for other people to get on board with this.”

For information about how you can donate, go to memphiszoo.org/donate .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Mid-Southerners share excitement for 4th largest Powerball Jackpot drawing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With just a few hours until Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, Mid-Southerners shared their excitement over what will be the 4th largest jackpot in United States history. The Powerball Jackpot sits at $1.2 billion, with nearly $600 million up for grabs Wednesday night. With tickets in...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown bakery creates viral #LoveThy901Neighbor challenge

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With more than 100 flavors, Lonisa Bowen has mastered the magic of making macarons. “I was always driving around in between working, baking and meeting customers. I was like I need a space where people can come any day of the week and pick up macarons,” said Bowen. Now, customers stop by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mayor, developer square off on downtown Grand Hyatt deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are some not-so-grand plans for the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Memphis. The project’s developer says the project appears dead, and he blames the city, saying delays by the city may have sunk the project. When talking about the Grand Hyatt Hotel project being stalled, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland placed the blame […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now underway in Arlington. It is the 24th year for the giveaway fundraiser and the 16th consecutive year for builder Greg Bridges, who’s in charge of the construction for this year’s home. “It’s perfect for...
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis family gets help after tragic loss of loved one

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is still mourning over the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas almost a month ago. With the Hampton family dealing with such a tragic loss, playmaker Tiffany Franklin wanted to help. “Her name is Christle Hampton and she recently, October 8th […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

WREG

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy