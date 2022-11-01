Read full article on original website
The Baby Fold needs volunteers for Fest of Trees
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold is prepared to host its annual holiday fundraiser the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Festival of Trees is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser and all proceeds from the auction go directly back to help Central Illinois families that benefit from The Baby Fold’s services.
LISTEN: Millikin’s Elf: The Musical on Byers & Co
November 3, 2022 – Beth Creighton of Millikin University and student actors Jake Faragalli and Gavin King joined Byers and Co to talk about their upcoming production of Elf: The Musical. Listen to the podcast now!
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for a fun way to kick off November? Consider checking out the following events:. Mandy Roeing is opening her art studio and gallery with a celebration that features refreshments and a drawing to win a free, framed print of one of Mandy's paintings. The gallery will feature original artwork,...
Decatur's Trees on the Tees tickets go on sale
DECATUR — Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees, A Festival with a Twist. The event showcases evergreen trees decorated for the holidays by various business and organizations lining a trail through Hickory Point Golf Course.
Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
Noodles & Company to reopen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Noodles & Company location is set to reopen on November 16. According to a press release, franchise operator IWI Ventures closed the restaurant on August 4 to "refresh the restaurant, team, and service." Located on the south side of the White Oak Mall,...
November happenings at Miller Park Zoo
Sammy hedgehog from Miller Park Zoo joins Shannon Reedy with a look at what’s happening at the zoo this month. For those 55 years & over 2nd Wednesday of the month. Take your morning stroll at the Zoo! We’ll visit a different area of the Zoo each month & learn about the animals who live there.
The Human Bean Opens in Effingham
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 406 N. Keller in Effingham beginning this Saturday, 11/5. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local...
Cash For Kids' Sake to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois has kicked off their Cash For Kids' Sake campaign. The fundraising campaign is meant to replace the revenue lost by events canceled due to COVID-19 precautions such as Bowl For Kids' Sake. BBBS of Central Illinois serves Champaign,...
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
Ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Oscar Mayer's 27-foot long rolling hotdog will be making multiple stops in Springfield next week. The Wiernermobile has been part of Oscar Mayer marketing since 1936 when the nephew of the company's founder pitched the idea of a 13-foot long hot dog car to drive around the streets of Chicago.
Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
Non-profits turn attention to Thanksgiving, post-Halloween
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Halloween is over and Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but for two Bloomington-Normal non-profits Thanksgiving is always at the top of mind. Both Home Sweet Home and Midwest Food Bank are in the final stretch of their Big Give campaign; the goal, collecting 2,200...
LISTEN: RCC’s Enrich staff joined Fuego
November 4, 2022- Enrich’s Terrence ‘Tat’ Taylor, Essential Skills Facilitator; Gina Taylor, Director of Essential Skills; April Ingram, Director of Workforce Equity; & Tamika Thomas, EnRich Health Care Coordinator; joined co-hosts Dr. Isaac Zuniga & Rebekah Zuniga on Fuego to talk about the Enrich program, specifically the Essential Skills Program, the Trauma & Resilience Informed Early Enrichment Program, and the Enrich Healthcare Program. Listen to the podcast now!
The Courier Cafe will have new ownership soon
The Courier Cafe, a staple of Urbana for 43 years, will soon have new ownership. The new owners are regulars at the restaurant and have no plans to make changes to the menu or staff. The new owners currently wish to remain unnamed, but they value The Courier Cafe's history...
Home Sweet Home Ministries’ opens community center
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit recently opened a new space for the community to gather. Home sweet home ministries, inviting people into The Junction, its new community center. Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said it’s open to anyone and gives people a chance to meet someone new.
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
Grants available to support homeless services in Champaign, Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Nov. 4, grants will be available to support homeless services and affordable housing developments. The Cities of Champaign and Urbana and the Urbana HOME Consortium will publish the Housing and Homelessness Innovations (HHI) Consolidated Grant Application for agencies that support affordable housing development and homeless services in Champaign County.
Champaign lane closing next week for gas servicing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as Ameren Illinois retires gas service at a building in the area. Crews will close a westbound lane of University Avenue between First and Second Streets to accommodate the retirement of service at 134 East University. […]
Third suspect in Decatur murder arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A third suspect in the August murder of Arrion McClelland has been arrested, the Decatur Police Department announced on Friday. Sergeant Adam Jahraus said Omari Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday after spending two months on the run. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County which will happen at […]
