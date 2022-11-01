ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdhn.com

Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Driver dies after crashing into church in southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man died after running into the wall of a church in Dothan Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was driving through an intersection on Memphis Church Road when he struck a curb and hit the side of the Memphis Church Building. Edwards […]
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his car strikes building

An Alabama man was killed early Thursday morning after his car struck a building, state troopers said. Alabama state police said that Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, of Dothan, Alabama, was killed at approximately 1:17 a.m. Thursday when his 2014 Hyundai Sonata struck a curb and then crashed into a building.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Houston County crash leads to fatality

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person has been killed in a car accident near Cottonwood, AL. The accident occurred near D. Hodge Road and Gin Road. One of the vehicles involved is believed to be in a ditch. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Hodgesville Volunteer Fire and...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Victim identified from deadly late-night crash

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WDHN) —On Wednesday night around 9 p.m. a single-vehicle accident killed one on Gin road. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed the victim as Craig Burk, 53, of Cottonwood. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Burk, who was not wearing a seatbelt, failed to stop at a...
COTTONWOOD, AL
wdhn.com

House fire in Ashford

ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)—A house fire in Ashford started around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. First responders from Columbia, Ashford, and Cowarts quickly responded to the scene. One person was in the home at the time of the fire but escaped with no injuries. The flames grew quickly but were soon...
ASHFORD, AL
wdhn.com

A guilty verdict means life in prison for one Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After deliberating for about two hours, a Houston County jury found a Dothan man guilty for the murder of an elderly woman who had hired him to do yard work. Joe Duncan has been found guilty on two counts of capital murder and has now...
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy

Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught. Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges. Around 9:15 p.m....
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan man found guilty in murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been found guilty of the murder of an elderly woman over four years ago. Joe Duncan has been sentenced to life without parole. Duncan is accused of killing 91-year-old Mable Fowler at her home four years ago. On Thursday, the defense...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan

This Saturday will mark 20 years since Abbeville High School was wiped out by a tornado. On the evening of November 5, 2022, Darryl Brooks finished coaching basketball practice and was ready to head home. Law enforcement, administrators hold news conference regarding Elba City Schools online threat. Updated: 4 hours...
DOTHAN, AL
WCTV

Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 2, 2022

Ryan Connor, 34, Grand Ridge, Florida: Fail to redeliver hired leased property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Racaniello, 29, Malone, Florida: Trafficking in methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Fields, 45, Bascom, Florida: Lewd and lascivious molestation- victim age 12-16: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mario Mitchell, 32,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
