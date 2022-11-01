Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
Driver dies after crashing into church in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man died after running into the wall of a church in Dothan Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was driving through an intersection on Memphis Church Road when he struck a curb and hit the side of the Memphis Church Building. Edwards […]
Alabama man killed when his car strikes building
An Alabama man was killed early Thursday morning after his car struck a building, state troopers said. Alabama state police said that Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, of Dothan, Alabama, was killed at approximately 1:17 a.m. Thursday when his 2014 Hyundai Sonata struck a curb and then crashed into a building.
Alabama man killed after truck drove through intersection, struck embankment
An Alabama man was killed when his truck struck an embankment Wednesday night. Alabama state troopers report that the single-vehicle accident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Gin Road approximately 5 miles south of Dothan, Alabama. Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck driven by Larry Burk,...
wtvy.com
Houston County crash leads to fatality
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person has been killed in a car accident near Cottonwood, AL. The accident occurred near D. Hodge Road and Gin Road. One of the vehicles involved is believed to be in a ditch. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Hodgesville Volunteer Fire and...
wdhn.com
Victim identified from deadly late-night crash
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WDHN) —On Wednesday night around 9 p.m. a single-vehicle accident killed one on Gin road. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed the victim as Craig Burk, 53, of Cottonwood. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Burk, who was not wearing a seatbelt, failed to stop at a...
wdhn.com
House fire in Ashford
ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)—A house fire in Ashford started around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. First responders from Columbia, Ashford, and Cowarts quickly responded to the scene. One person was in the home at the time of the fire but escaped with no injuries. The flames grew quickly but were soon...
wdhn.com
A guilty verdict means life in prison for one Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After deliberating for about two hours, a Houston County jury found a Dothan man guilty for the murder of an elderly woman who had hired him to do yard work. Joe Duncan has been found guilty on two counts of capital murder and has now...
alabamanews.net
Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy
Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
wtvy.com
Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught. Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges. Around 9:15 p.m....
wdhn.com
Dothan man found guilty in murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been found guilty of the murder of an elderly woman over four years ago. Joe Duncan has been sentenced to life without parole. Duncan is accused of killing 91-year-old Mable Fowler at her home four years ago. On Thursday, the defense...
wtvy.com
Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
wdhn.com
Witnesses take the stand in the murder case of a 91-year-old Dothan woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Day two of trial has wrapped up in the case of Joe Edward Duncan who is charged in the murder of Mable Fowler at her home in Dothan 4 years ago. Fowler lived in the 600 block of Hodgesville Road in Dothan. Mary Williams, a...
WSFA
Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.
wtvy.com
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
This Saturday will mark 20 years since Abbeville High School was wiped out by a tornado. On the evening of November 5, 2022, Darryl Brooks finished coaching basketball practice and was ready to head home. Law enforcement, administrators hold news conference regarding Elba City Schools online threat. Updated: 4 hours...
WCTV
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
wdhn.com
Stabbing arrest of high school student at a Geneva Co. field party
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb high school student has been accused of stabbing at a Halloween party that hundreds of young people attended. A witness tells WDHN that a KKK costume triggered the violence at a field party in the Fadette community of Southeastern Geneva County. Around...
wdhn.com
After almost two hours of arguments, a murder trial verdict will have to wait until Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The verdict in the trial of a Dothan man accused of killing a woman in her home and robbing her will have to wait another day, after almost 2 hours of closing arguments on Thursday. Joe Duncan is accused of killing 91-year-old Mable Fowler at...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 2, 2022
Ryan Connor, 34, Grand Ridge, Florida: Fail to redeliver hired leased property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Racaniello, 29, Malone, Florida: Trafficking in methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Fields, 45, Bascom, Florida: Lewd and lascivious molestation- victim age 12-16: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mario Mitchell, 32,...
