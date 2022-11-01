ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Some El Pasoans welcome colder weather and say 'it's a nice change'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures arrived into the Borderland Friday and El Pasoans are starting to break out their winter jackets and scarfs. Some El Pasoans said that the cold doesn’t bother them anyway. “It’s refreshing for all of us, get ready for the Christmas holidays,”...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Flex of the Night: Del Valle WR saves tipped pass on TD run

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The last Flex of the Night in the high school football regular season went to an incredible save by Del Valle's Eli Molina. Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos made a pass which was then tipped Bel Air. Molina came through making the catch and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Where do drugs seized in El Paso go?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the past two years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported an increase in fentanyl in cities across the country, including El Paso. KFOX14 Investigates traveled to the DEA lab in Dallas, Texas, where evidence from across the state, New Mexico, and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso school districts discuss safety during voting for Election Day

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Circle K says diesel fuel was accidently put into unleaded gas tanks at El Paso station

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station left multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso doctor offers health tips during National Diabetes Month

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — November is National Diabetes Month and a doctor is urging El Pasoans to stay on top of their health to prevent getting the disease. Dr. Minerva Medrano, a family medicine doctor for The Hospitals of Providence, said Diabetes is one of, if not the most, prevalent health issues in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX

