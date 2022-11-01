Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
49-year-old pedestrian killed along Mesa Street in west El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian killed crossing Mesa Street in west El Paso was identified. Gabriel Terrazas, 49, of El Paso died in a pedestrian crash Friday night. El Paso police said Terrazas was struck by a KIA Forte as he ran across Mesa Street. Terrazas was...
Some El Pasoans welcome colder weather and say 'it's a nice change'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures arrived into the Borderland Friday and El Pasoans are starting to break out their winter jackets and scarfs. Some El Pasoans said that the cold doesn’t bother them anyway. “It’s refreshing for all of us, get ready for the Christmas holidays,”...
El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
Man sentenced for 2019 deadly drunk driving wreck in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for a wrong-way crash that left one person dead in south-central El Paso in Nov. 2019, according to court records. Esteban Israel Lopez was driving a Ford Expedition the wrong way on the westbound lanes of...
American, Venezuelan arrested after clash at Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas
EL PASO, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to an illegal protest involving migrants and Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. One of the individuals arrested was identified as an American. The second person arrested was a Venezuelan. The incident happened Oct....
Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik discusses 'Chaos in Bloom' tour coming to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The alternative rock band Goo Goo Dolls is making a return to El Paso for their first tour since 2019. The American band known for their biggest hit, "Iris," will perform at the Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso on Nov. 20. KFOX14 Anchor...
Flex of the Night: Del Valle WR saves tipped pass on TD run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The last Flex of the Night in the high school football regular season went to an incredible save by Del Valle's Eli Molina. Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos made a pass which was then tipped Bel Air. Molina came through making the catch and...
Where do drugs seized in El Paso go?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the past two years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported an increase in fentanyl in cities across the country, including El Paso. KFOX14 Investigates traveled to the DEA lab in Dallas, Texas, where evidence from across the state, New Mexico, and...
El Paso Assistant DA withdraws from Walmart shooting case amid DA office crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, sent a letter to the judge presiding over the Walmart case saying he is withdrawing from the Walmart shooting case. Cox sent the letter to Judge Sam Medrano on Thursday. In his letter he said:. While it...
El Paso High School SAT answer documents lost in UPS transit, school district says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso High School students' SAT answers were lost in transit after they were "securely submitted to UPS," the school district confirmed Wednesday night. A post on social media showed what appeared to be SAT answer sheets that were blowing on Mesa Street.
Man walking on sidewalk, struck by vehicle in Las Cruces dies; police search for driver
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces died. Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Shane Brown. Brown died Thursday at the University Medical Center in El Paso. The incident happened Sunday on Idaho Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police were called...
El Paso school districts discuss safety during voting for Election Day
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
Circle K says diesel fuel was accidently put into unleaded gas tanks at El Paso station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station left multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
Confrontation reported between citizen, county election employee at polling location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A confrontation between a citizen and an El Paso County Election Department employee was reported Friday at a polling location. Officials said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at an early voting polling location at Marty Robbins Recreation Center. Deputies said an employee with...
El Paso doctor offers health tips during National Diabetes Month
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — November is National Diabetes Month and a doctor is urging El Pasoans to stay on top of their health to prevent getting the disease. Dr. Minerva Medrano, a family medicine doctor for The Hospitals of Providence, said Diabetes is one of, if not the most, prevalent health issues in El Paso.
Deputies identify man accused of stealing vehicle, prompt standoff with deputies in Vado
VADO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle was arrested in Vado, New Mexico after an hourslong SWAT standoff Friday. Deputies arrested 28-year-old David Aguilar. Authorities tried to get Aguilar, who police said was driving a stolen vehicle to surrender near the Vado Exit and...
Game of the Week: Del Valle beats Bel Air to claim 5A Division 1 District Championship
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for the final week of the regular season of high school football was Del Valle at Bel Air. The Dell Valle Conquistadors took home the win becoming the 2022 1-5A District champions. Highlights. Del Valle's Jesse Ramos started off...
