Pet Retailers Name Their 2021 Top-Selling Food Brands in the PETS+ Big Survey
Editor’s note: In our first-ever Big Survey, we asked independent pet retailers and service providers to answer 69 questions about how they do business and the industry itself. These owners and top managers — 520 to be exact, from across the U.S. and Canada — shared all in the anonymous survey conducted online from mid-August through October.
Lakeside Products Acquires Jonart
(PRESS RELEASE) DES MOINES, IA — Lakeside Products shares that it has acquired Jonart, the makers of Jonart Professional Whelping Boxes. This acquisition makes Lakeside Products the leading manufacturer of high-quality, nonporous, USA-made whelping boxes. Beginning November 1st, Jonart products will be available for purchase here. Jonart Professional Whelping...
Pet Sitters International Advises Pet Parents to Book Holiday Pet Care
(PRESS RELEASE) KING, NC — With travel experts expecting 2022 holiday travel to return to or even surpass pre-pandemic levels, professional pet sitters are gearing up for a hectic season. Pet Sitters International (PSI) advises pet parents to book their holiday pet sitter as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute scramble for pet care.
Feline Natural Introduces Natural Freeze-Dried Flavors
(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK — Feline Natural announces three new single source freeze-dried flavors for cats in November 2022. The Feline Natural line was originally launched in 2011 and continues to grow its range of products with your cat’s happiness and nutrition in mind. Feline Natural is one...
