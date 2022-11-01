Read full article on original website
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo unloads on Nets’ Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitic tweet
The self proclaimed ‘free-thinker’ Kyrie Irving has been suspended from the Brooklyn Nets for at least five games. The punishment comes in response to his anti-Semitic tweet last Thursday, but some think the sentence is too light. The guard finally apologized on his Instagram Thursday night, but that...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving cost himself more than $300 million: ‘Nobody is going to trust him for an extension’
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s behavior over the last couple of years has cost him more than $300 million in salary and endorsements and “Nobody is going to trust him for an extension,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said Friday on “First Take.”. Smith estimated Irving’s...
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic comments cut deep in N.J. hometown with heavy Jewish population.
For four of Kyrie Irving’s most formative basketball years, when the young teenager was honing the talent that would lead to him being the 2011 No. 1 NBA draft selection, he was picked up for practice every day by a Jewish man named Sandy Pyonin. Pyonin, a famed coach...
Which of the Eagles’ next 5 opponents could be their first loss?
When an NFL team is undefeated, they receive a lot of love from their fan base, but find themselves with a giant target on their back. The Eagles, with a bull’s-eye on them on Thursday night had to withstand an inspired effort from the one-win Texans in Houston, but broke a halftime tie to win, 29-17.
Giants injury update: As they heal during bye, how soon could Kenny Golladay, others return?
The Giants are 6-2 at their bye week and will push for a playoff spot in the final nine games. But they need to get healthy — and the bye should help with that mission. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at where things stand on the injury front for coach Brian Daboll’s team.
Giants must have these 9 players improve in season’s 2nd half if they’re going to make playoffs
Since the Giants are 6-2 at their bye week — which is essentially the midpoint of their 17-game regular season — let’s take a look ahead. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Which Giants must improve in the season’s second half if this team is...
Bills at Jets: What to watch for in Week 9 matchup, including Denzel Mims and Jermaine Johnson
The Jets face the Bills on Sunday in a huge game before the bye. If they can somehow win, against arguably the best quarterback and team in the league, they’d be at 6-3 and in prime position to make the playoffs. If they lose, (and most expect them to...
Jets explain what it takes to tackle Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Hey, MF’er might jump over me? So what?’
There’s one bit of hope for the Jets, as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills – arguably the best team in the NFL. They were able to contain Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the ground the last time they faced an elite dual-threat quarterback. But they also know that they’re facing a completely different challenge in Josh Allen, who at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds is bigger than many of the players who will be trying to tackle him.
As critics crush Jets’ Zach Wilson, Bills’ Josh Allen defends him: ‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’
Criticism since his reckless, three-interception performance in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Wilson has been ripped for his poor decision-making, which played a huge part in the Jets squandering a winnable game against their most hated adversary. Pundits are openly saying that Wilson is holding the Jets back, and some fans are doubting that last year’s No. 2 overall pick is the team’s long-term answer at quarterback.
Giants’ game-by-game predictions, Take 2 | Can Brian Daboll lead his team into the postseason?
All right, so my first stab at predicting the outcome of each game on the Giants’ 2022-23 schedule did not go so well. I could argue that I picked them to win five games and they did, but that would be silly since it only took them six games to get there. Instead, I will gag on my humble pie and tip my hat to coach Brian Daboll and his players for providing Giants fans with the most entertaining football they have witnessed in a half decade.
