All right, so my first stab at predicting the outcome of each game on the Giants’ 2022-23 schedule did not go so well. I could argue that I picked them to win five games and they did, but that would be silly since it only took them six games to get there. Instead, I will gag on my humble pie and tip my hat to coach Brian Daboll and his players for providing Giants fans with the most entertaining football they have witnessed in a half decade.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO