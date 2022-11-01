ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Jets explain what it takes to tackle Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Hey, MF’er might jump over me? So what?’

There’s one bit of hope for the Jets, as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills – arguably the best team in the NFL. They were able to contain Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the ground the last time they faced an elite dual-threat quarterback. But they also know that they’re facing a completely different challenge in Josh Allen, who at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds is bigger than many of the players who will be trying to tackle him.
NJ.com

As critics crush Jets’ Zach Wilson, Bills’ Josh Allen defends him: ‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’

Criticism since his reckless, three-interception performance in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Wilson has been ripped for his poor decision-making, which played a huge part in the Jets squandering a winnable game against their most hated adversary. Pundits are openly saying that Wilson is holding the Jets back, and some fans are doubting that last year’s No. 2 overall pick is the team’s long-term answer at quarterback.
NJ.com

Giants’ game-by-game predictions, Take 2 | Can Brian Daboll lead his team into the postseason?

All right, so my first stab at predicting the outcome of each game on the Giants’ 2022-23 schedule did not go so well. I could argue that I picked them to win five games and they did, but that would be silly since it only took them six games to get there. Instead, I will gag on my humble pie and tip my hat to coach Brian Daboll and his players for providing Giants fans with the most entertaining football they have witnessed in a half decade.
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy