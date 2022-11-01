Read full article on original website
WATE
Foothills Craft Fair back for 56th year
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Artisans and makers come together to showcase the best of their work. The Fine Craft Show will take place on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Hwy. Tickets are available online and at the event. Over 80...
6 free things to do in Knoxville Nov. 4-6
The beginning of a new fall month brings a several great indoor activities as we move closer to the holiday season. Here are 6 free things to do this weekend.
WATE
‘Cirque Italia’ brings a magical world to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – ‘Cirque Italia’ water circus brings a magical world to Knoxville from November 3rd through the 6th at West Town Mall. From November 3rd through the 6th the West Town Mall will host “Cirque Italia”, a dazzling water circus that includes acrobatics, circus acts, and 35,000 gallons of water. Unlike any circus performance you have seen before ‘Cirque Italia’ takes European-style circus elements and have designed a show catered toward American audiences.
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
WATE
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
WATE
New vintage store takes you back in time
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
WATE
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
wvlt.tv
SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch. Visitors who visit SkyLand Ranch will be greeted with live entertainment...
Newport Grammar School closing due to illness
The Newport City School System in Cocke County will be closed on Monday, November 7.
WATE
Meet our pet of the week, Alex
Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …. While Powerball tickets are hot, so are tickets...
wvlt.tv
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
WATE
More than 200 animals on Monroe County Animal Shelter's waitlist
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County's is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist. More than 200 animals...
MacKenzie Scott give largest single donation to Knoxville Area Urban League
The Knoxville Area Urban League has received a donation of over a million dollars.
coffeepresschs.com
This prison is listed as one of the most supernatural places to visit
A common thread of most “haunted” tourist attractions is the fact it is often an area where a few people died. The grounds of a newly lost soul are often considered to harness the spirit of the person. There are terrifying places like soldier battlegrounds, abandoned hospitals, playgrounds,...
How collecting acorns can help reforestation in Tennessee
The White Oak is a keystone tree species in Tennessee, but experts are concerned with the sustainability of the white oak because of regeneration difficulties and declining populations. Here is how you can help the reforestation efforts through the white oak initiative.
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain
Modesty Bailey details her years of battling domestic violence as the man she’s accusing, is now in jail. Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a...
WATE
Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire
Fire crews continue to work to contain a wildfire burning in Rockwood, right off I-40. Flames were spotted overnight, and pictures shared with us by Christopher Barger show an orange glow and a long line of fire. Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire. Fire crews continue to work to contain...
The Road to Athens: What UT fans need to know rolling into Athens
Here's what Big Orange fans can expect as they roll into Athens for the football game.
