Knoxville, TN

WATE

Foothills Craft Fair back for 56th year

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Artisans and makers come together to showcase the best of their work. The Fine Craft Show will take place on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Hwy. Tickets are available online and at the event. Over 80...
WATE

‘Cirque Italia’ brings a magical world to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – ‘Cirque Italia’ water circus brings a magical world to Knoxville from November 3rd through the 6th at West Town Mall. From November 3rd through the 6th the West Town Mall will host “Cirque Italia”, a dazzling water circus that includes acrobatics, circus acts, and 35,000 gallons of water. Unlike any circus performance you have seen before ‘Cirque Italia’ takes European-style circus elements and have designed a show catered toward American audiences.
fox17.com

Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday

Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
WATE

New vintage store takes you back in time

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
WATE

Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
wvlt.tv

SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch. Visitors who visit SkyLand Ranch will be greeted with live entertainment...
WATE

Meet our pet of the week, Alex

Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …. While Powerball tickets are hot, so are tickets...
wvlt.tv

Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
WATE

More than 200 animals on Monroe County Animal Shelter's waitlist

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County's is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist. More than 200 animals...
coffeepresschs.com

This prison is listed as one of the most supernatural places to visit

A common thread of most “haunted” tourist attractions is the fact it is often an area where a few people died. The grounds of a newly lost soul are often considered to harness the spirit of the person. There are terrifying places like soldier battlegrounds, abandoned hospitals, playgrounds,...
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain

Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain

Modesty Bailey details her years of battling domestic violence as the man she's accusing, is now in jail. Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas.
WATE

Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire

Fire crews continue to work to contain a wildfire burning in Rockwood, right off I-40. Flames were spotted overnight, and pictures shared with us by Christopher Barger show an orange glow and a long line of fire. Crews work to contain Rockwood Wildfire. Fire crews continue to work to contain...
