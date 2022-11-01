Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the last week to $353. That’s $102 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $370. In the past...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande in the last two weeks was $400. That’s $48 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $732.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $542,059. The average price per square foot was $353.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 23?
The median price per square foot for a home in Grover Beach increased in the past week to $528. That’s $74 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Grover Beach was $518. The most...
Facing limited housing in SLO County, seniors must downsize or pay high prices
Seniors across SLO County share stories of how a tight housing market affects their ability to live how and where they want through the later years of life.
travelawaits.com
10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles
Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
mustangnews.net
Ask SLO: City of San Luis Obispo launches new resident engagement platform
The City of San Luis Obispo has launched the first few stages of a resident engagement platform that allows community members to quickly see the answers to frequently asked questions and make reports or requests to the city. The city published a new webpage, under “Services,” called “Ask SLO,” where...
calcoastnews.com
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle
Route One Farmers Market announced that it plans to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in late November to reach multiple locations in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
SLO County Planning Commission recommends denial of Paso basin ordinance
On Dec. 6, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will consider a new ordinance for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin that's fiercely opposed by the agricultural industry and, as of Oct. 27, all five county planning commissioners. The SLO County Planning Commission voted unanimously on Oct. 27 to...
Monarch butterfly population rebounds in SLO County. Here’s how many are in Pismo Beach
Although it’s still very early in the season, the counts look good, one monarch expert said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Atascadero the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $747,500. The average price per square foot ended up at $368.
Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 23
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $509.
Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines...
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
Comments / 0