Ravlin leads Underwood past Pella Christian as Eagles punch ticket to UNI-Dome
(Underwood) -- For the first time in 20 years, the Underwood Eagles (11-0) are going to the UNI-Dome to play in the Iowa high school Class 1A state football semifinals. A back-and-forth thriller on a cold and rainy night saw Underwood take down Pella Christian (9-2) 47-28 in the quarterfinals Friday.
AHSTW's Sternberg, SW Valley's Jacobs, Mount Ayr's Knight grab A-7 honors
(KMAland) -- AHSTW’s Kyle Sternberg, Southwest Valley’s Colin Jacobs and Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr all received special honors with the release of the Class A District 7 awards on Saturday morning. Sternberg was honored as the district’s Offensive MVP, Jacobs was chosen as the Defensive MVP and...
Talking With Tom (Week 11): Glenwood & Harlan
(KMAland) -- With state quarterfinals looming, KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore hit the road to chat with a pair of coaches on the cusp of taking their teams to Cedar Falls. Coach Moore stopped in Glenwood for a conversation with Coach Cory Faust and to Harlan, where he spoke with their head coach, Todd Bladt.
Lewis Central shakes off slow start to get back to Dome
(Council Bluffs) – For the second-straight season, the Lewis Central football team is headed to the UNI-Dome. The Class 4A No. 1 Titans (11-0) overcame a slow start and pulled away to beat Glenwood (7-4) 47-24 in a quarterfinal Friday night and move within two wins of back-to-back state championships.
Balanced offense, physicality key for AHSTW in quarterfinal against Lynnville-Sully
(Avoca) -- A senior-laden lineup not afraid to shy away from physicality has posted a dream season for AHSTW football. Now, the Vikings hope to finish the memorable year in Cedar Falls. "We're feeling really good," Coach GG Harris said. "We're one of eight (left in Class A). We're proud...
State quarterfinal volleyball in Class A, B and C1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s semifinals are set in the state’s biggest class. Papillion-La Vista South will see their cross town rival one more time in a Class A semifinal. Papillion-La Vista beat Lincoln East in four sets, the Titans beat Marian in three sets. In the bottom of the bracket Millard West came back to force a fifth set against Lincoln Southwest after losing the first two, but the Silver Hawks won in that fifth and final set. They will play Westside in the other semifinal Friday, the Warriors beat Gretna in four sets.
St. Albert's Lillie finds right fit at UNI
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert senior Colin Lillie recently opted to take his running talents to the Division I level. On Friday, the two-time state medalist joined Upon Further Review to discuss his commitment to run at Northern Iowa. "I'm grateful for the opportunity," Lillie said. "I'm excited to get...
Coaches Preview: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn @ Remsen St. Mary’s
Moville, Ia (KICD) – The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are a game away from the UNI-Dome and standing in their way is a team that has made a habit of reaching the semi-finals in Woodbury Central. The Wildcats bring one of the state’s most prolific offensive attacks to the gridiron with over 45 hundred yards of total offense. They have matched that with a defense that has stifled their last 3 opponents, including South O’Brien and Gehlen Catholic, two teams Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn has seen this year. Hawks coach Jay Eilers broke down the strong points of the Wildcats.
Missouri State XC: Platte Valley's girls, Nodaway Valley's Blay claim titles
(KMAland) -- One KMAland team and a KMAland individual left the Missouri State Cross Country Championships with state titles on Saturday. Platte Valley captured the state title with 75 points, edging Van Buren by eight points. Mya Wray finished third in 20:52.90 while Andrea Riley was fourth in 20:54.10. Allison...
Adams' career night lifts Lenox to state semifinal
(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Samson Adams saved his final home game for his finest hour, and it helped carry his team to its first state semifinal since 2010. The Tigers (10-0) are headed back to the UNI-Dome after a 32-8 win over Fremont-Mills in a Class 8-Player state quarterfinal Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
Funeral arrangements set for long-time Shenandoah coach, teacher
(KMAland) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for former Shenandoah coach and teacher Jeff Moores. Moores, who passed away on Wednesday, started his teaching and coaching career in Shenandoah in 1979, serving as an assistant or head coach for girls basketball, track & field, girls cross country, baseball and boys basketball.
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (11/2): Drake wins regular season finale
(KMAland) -- Drake picked up a win while Creighton fell in regional men’s college soccer on Wednesday.
Rodger Ritchie, age 86 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 o 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given to the Bedford Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa. Notes:. Rodger passed away late Friday evening...
Tony Offenbacker, 53, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Tony passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
John "Bear" Meyer, 73 of Imogene, Iowa
Visitation/Rosary Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene. Visitation Starts/Ends:5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Notes:. John passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council...
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa
Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
'Clarinda Sings' singers rev up for 27th concert
(Clarinda) -- Volunteer musicians from all over KMAland combine lend voices later this month for a traditional Clarinda holiday event. Clarinda High School's Auditorium is the site of the 27th annual Clarinda Sings concert November 20 at 3 p.m. Both adults and children are featured in the concert--a benefit for the Clarinda Foundation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" this week, Foundation Director Beckie Finch says the concert's origin traces back to 1995, when then-board member Marie Sump wanted to create a fundraising event for the foundation.
Siouxland Stories: The history behind Goat Hill and the Clay County Fair
Each year, hundreds of thousands of people attend the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa. But even before that, many more are reminded of the fairs upcoming dates by a unique billboard along the northwest Iowa countryside.
1 killed in Calhoun County morning crash
One driver was killed in a crash that occurred in Calhoun County Friday morning.
