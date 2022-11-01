ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, with a different location and producers

After three years without one, Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, in a different location and with different producers than before. Missing the annual book festivals put on by Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), and eager to promote the book stores in their district, the leaders of a community revitalization group in Waverly are stepping up to fill the void.
BALTIMORE, MD
92.7 The Block

Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

  Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? With 'More than a Shop' at All Star Barber Lounge

Hi Everyone!  We met Troy Staton about a month ago. And today K2 and I fulfilled a promise made back then. In the picture, he is in the green sweater. (I will get to our other guests in the photo in just a second.)Here is a long story short; four years ago last week Troy, a noted community barber, was cutting an off-duty police officer's hair when a robber entered. The office took appropriate action but not before Troy had been shot three times. It was during his recovery at Shock Trauma that he saw many communities come together to support...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Cipher Game Workshop With Dr. Lawrence Brown – November 11 at The Ivy Bookshop

The Ivy Bookshop – 5928 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. Did you read Lawrence Brown’s The Black Butterfly, one of The Ivy’s top sellers of 2022? Did you ever imagine that Dr. Brown would lead you in a board game version of the book? We can’t wait to bring this very vision to life on November 11, when Dr. Brown will lead us in playing Urban Cipher: The Afrofuturist Learning Board Game that he has created in league with graphic artist Andre Budo.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Unified Community Connections holds Hoodstock XIX fundraiser on November 18

Unified Community Connections, a nonprofit agency supporting people with disabilities, will hold its signature concert fundraiser Hoodstock XIX in person on Friday, November 18 at The Winslow in Baltimore. When: Friday, November 18, 2022. Where: The Winslow. 333 W. Ostend St., Baltimore, MD 21230. Free onsite parking available. Time: 7:00...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Legendary Buffalo Soldiers - all-Black Army - will be involved in Baltimore's Veteran's Day Parade

BALTIMORE - The legendary Buffalo soldiers will parade through Baltimore on Veterans Day.Manny Locke Jr., president of the Baltimore chapter of the Buffalo soldiers, has not stopped celebrating the bravery of the Buffalo Soldiers, an all-Black Army unit."Augustus Walley is from Reisterstown, Maryland, born and raised," Locke said. "The true story is, his father fought in the civil war"Locke, a Vietnam veteran, used memorabilia and transformed his home into a museum."I didn't learn any of this in high school," Locke said. "I didn't learn any of this in grade school. They rarely ever talked about the Civil War, but they...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man recovering after shooting in Parkville Friday morning

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that one man injured in Parkville. Police said the man is in stable condition at an area hospital. Officers have been on scene most of the day and part of the street remains closed. On Glen Keith...
PARKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy