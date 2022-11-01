Hi Everyone! We met Troy Staton about a month ago. And today K2 and I fulfilled a promise made back then. In the picture, he is in the green sweater. (I will get to our other guests in the photo in just a second.)Here is a long story short; four years ago last week Troy, a noted community barber, was cutting an off-duty police officer's hair when a robber entered. The office took appropriate action but not before Troy had been shot three times. It was during his recovery at Shock Trauma that he saw many communities come together to support...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO