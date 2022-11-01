Read full article on original website
Northwest volleyball top seed in MIAA Tournament
(St. Joseph) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball is the number one seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament. The Bearcats will face Missouri Southern on Thursday at 5 PM at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph. View the full bracket here.
Men's College Basketball (11/5): Northwest pulls away for win
(Lakeland) -- The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball program started their season with a 78-62 win over West Texas A&M at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. The Bearcats outscored West Texas A&M 42-26 in the second half to break a 36-36 halftime tie. Mitch Mascari had a...
College Volleyball Scoreboard (11/4): Northwest Missouri State clinches outright MIAA title
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State clinched an outright MIAA title while K-State beat ISU and UNI, Drake and Creighton were also winners in regional college volleyball on Friday. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Kansas State 3 Iowa State 1. Rutgers 3 Iowa 0. Northern Iowa 3 Illinois State 0. Drake 3...
East Atchison outlasts Albany in 28-20 battle, advances to district semifinal
(Tarkio) -- It took big plays from all three phases, but the East Atchison Wolves (9-1) have punched their ticket to the Missouri 8-player district semifinals after outlasting the Albany Warriors (8-2). A quick start for the Wolves claiming the first two scores of the game, would give them all the cushion they needed to survive some attempted late-game heroics from Albany winning 28-20.
State Volleyball Recap (11/3): Ankeny Christian wins 1A title, Sacred Heart falls in quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy won their first state championship while Falls City Sacred Heart had their season come to a finish in a D2 state quarterfinal on Thursday in volleyball action. IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Class 1A: Ankeny Christian Academy 21-19-28-26-15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-26-24-10 All-Tournament Team captain Katie Quick finished...
Missouri State XC: Platte Valley's girls, Nodaway Valley's Blay claim titles
(KMAland) -- One KMAland team and a KMAland individual left the Missouri State Cross Country Championships with state titles on Saturday. Platte Valley captured the state title with 75 points, edging Van Buren by eight points. Mya Wray finished third in 20:52.90 while Andrea Riley was fourth in 20:54.10. Allison...
Top-ranked, undefeated North Andrew prepares for deep postseason run
(Rosendale) -- Top-ranked and undefeated North Andrew opens postseason play Friday evening with a rematch against Grand River Conference rival Stanberry. The Cardinals (9-0), who have a forfeit win of their nine victories, are winning games by an average of over five touchdowns, leaving them as the clear favorite to win this year’s state championship. Even with the dominance, Coach Dwyane Williams tells KMA Sports there are still some things to clean up.
North Andrew girls XC enjoying return to state
(Rosendale) -- It took some heroics at their district meet, but the North Andrew girls cross country team is in the Class 1 State Meet. "We have a lot of seniors running their last race," Coach Kelly Sybert said. "So it will be a bittersweet race on Saturday. The Cardinals...
South Holt optimistic heading into rematch with Platte Valley
(Oregon) -- After a disappointing showing in their previous matchup, South Holt football hopes for a better outcome when they face Platte Valley in a district quarterfinal on Saturday. The Knights (6-4) extended their season last week with a 56-6 win over Mound City. "It was nice to see us...
Shenandoah alum McGinnis named to ARC Honorable Mention Tennis Team
(KMAland) -- Two former KMAland tennis stars received recognition from the American Rivers Conference on Friday. Those honors went to Kuemper Catholic's Isabel Schwabe and Shenandoah's Alexis McGinnis. Schwabe -- now at Loras -- was named to the all-conference singles and doubles teams while McGinnis, who is currently at Buena...
Explosive run game, stout defense carrying refocused East Atchison into tilt with Albany
(Tarkio) -- While the regular season may have ended with their first loss of the year, the East Atchison Wolves are primed to redeem themselves on Friday in an 8-player district quarterfinal against Albany. The Wolves (8-1) were riding high at 8-0 heading into their final regular season matchup two...
Explosive offense carrying Worth County into postseason opener with Rock Port
(Grant City) -- A pair of efficient rushing attacks collide Friday night when Worth County hosts Rock Port in a Class 8-Player district quarterfinal. For Worth County, the Tigers come in rested and ready to make another deep postseason run after a 7-2 regular season. "Our kids had high expectations...
James E. "Jim" Bagby, 84, of Maryville, MO
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Location:At the church. Visitation Start:Rosary at 6:30 PM, Visitation Starts at 7:00 PM. Memorials:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S Davis, Maryville, MO 64468. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO. Notes:Jim passed away at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home on...
Funeral arrangements set for long-time Shenandoah coach, teacher
(KMAland) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for former Shenandoah coach and teacher Jeff Moores. Moores, who passed away on Wednesday, started his teaching and coaching career in Shenandoah in 1979, serving as an assistant or head coach for girls basketball, track & field, girls cross country, baseball and boys basketball.
Rodger Ritchie, age 86 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 o 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given to the Bedford Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa. Notes:. Rodger passed away late Friday evening...
Tony Offenbacker, 53, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Tony passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
John "Bear" Meyer, 73 of Imogene, Iowa
Visitation/Rosary Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene. Visitation Starts/Ends:5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Notes:. John passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council...
Raburn Benton, 87, Nebraska City, NE, formerly of Malvern, IA
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Malvern Cemetery.
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY–Two people were injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 20005 Toyota Scion driven by Constance D. Terry, 23, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 at Wilcox. The vehicle traveled off the road, struck an embankment...
Farmer retires from Senior Center
Cathy Farmer celebrated her retirement, October 31, after 14 years at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville. Farmer has served as cook, secretary, kitchen assistant and has packed home-delivered meals. Her bright, bubbly personality has welcomed people to the Senior Center. “Karen Farrens told me I needed to come down...
