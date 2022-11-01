(Rosendale) -- Top-ranked and undefeated North Andrew opens postseason play Friday evening with a rematch against Grand River Conference rival Stanberry. The Cardinals (9-0), who have a forfeit win of their nine victories, are winning games by an average of over five touchdowns, leaving them as the clear favorite to win this year’s state championship. Even with the dominance, Coach Dwyane Williams tells KMA Sports there are still some things to clean up.

STANBERRY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO