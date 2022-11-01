ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Northwest volleyball top seed in MIAA Tournament

(St. Joseph) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball is the number one seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament. The Bearcats will face Missouri Southern on Thursday at 5 PM at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph. View the full bracket here.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (11/5): Northwest pulls away for win

(Lakeland) -- The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball program started their season with a 78-62 win over West Texas A&M at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. The Bearcats outscored West Texas A&M 42-26 in the second half to break a 36-36 halftime tie. Mitch Mascari had a...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

East Atchison outlasts Albany in 28-20 battle, advances to district semifinal

(Tarkio) -- It took big plays from all three phases, but the East Atchison Wolves (9-1) have punched their ticket to the Missouri 8-player district semifinals after outlasting the Albany Warriors (8-2). A quick start for the Wolves claiming the first two scores of the game, would give them all the cushion they needed to survive some attempted late-game heroics from Albany winning 28-20.
ALBANY, MO
kmaland.com

State Volleyball Recap (11/3): Ankeny Christian wins 1A title, Sacred Heart falls in quarterfinals

(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy won their first state championship while Falls City Sacred Heart had their season come to a finish in a D2 state quarterfinal on Thursday in volleyball action. IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Class 1A: Ankeny Christian Academy 21-19-28-26-15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-26-24-10 All-Tournament Team captain Katie Quick finished...
ANKENY, IA
kmaland.com

Missouri State XC: Platte Valley's girls, Nodaway Valley's Blay claim titles

(KMAland) -- One KMAland team and a KMAland individual left the Missouri State Cross Country Championships with state titles on Saturday. Platte Valley captured the state title with 75 points, edging Van Buren by eight points. Mya Wray finished third in 20:52.90 while Andrea Riley was fourth in 20:54.10. Allison...
NODAWAY, IA
kmaland.com

Top-ranked, undefeated North Andrew prepares for deep postseason run

(Rosendale) -- Top-ranked and undefeated North Andrew opens postseason play Friday evening with a rematch against Grand River Conference rival Stanberry. The Cardinals (9-0), who have a forfeit win of their nine victories, are winning games by an average of over five touchdowns, leaving them as the clear favorite to win this year’s state championship. Even with the dominance, Coach Dwyane Williams tells KMA Sports there are still some things to clean up.
STANBERRY, MO
kmaland.com

North Andrew girls XC enjoying return to state

(Rosendale) -- It took some heroics at their district meet, but the North Andrew girls cross country team is in the Class 1 State Meet. "We have a lot of seniors running their last race," Coach Kelly Sybert said. "So it will be a bittersweet race on Saturday. The Cardinals...
ROSENDALE, MO
kmaland.com

South Holt optimistic heading into rematch with Platte Valley

(Oregon) -- After a disappointing showing in their previous matchup, South Holt football hopes for a better outcome when they face Platte Valley in a district quarterfinal on Saturday. The Knights (6-4) extended their season last week with a 56-6 win over Mound City. "It was nice to see us...
OREGON, MO
kmaland.com

Shenandoah alum McGinnis named to ARC Honorable Mention Tennis Team

(KMAland) -- Two former KMAland tennis stars received recognition from the American Rivers Conference on Friday. Those honors went to Kuemper Catholic's Isabel Schwabe and Shenandoah's Alexis McGinnis. Schwabe -- now at Loras -- was named to the all-conference singles and doubles teams while McGinnis, who is currently at Buena...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

James E. "Jim" Bagby, 84, of Maryville, MO

Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Location:At the church. Visitation Start:Rosary at 6:30 PM, Visitation Starts at 7:00 PM. Memorials:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S Davis, Maryville, MO 64468. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO. Notes:Jim passed away at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home on...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Funeral arrangements set for long-time Shenandoah coach, teacher

(KMAland) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for former Shenandoah coach and teacher Jeff Moores. Moores, who passed away on Wednesday, started his teaching and coaching career in Shenandoah in 1979, serving as an assistant or head coach for girls basketball, track & field, girls cross country, baseball and boys basketball.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Rodger Ritchie, age 86 of Lenox, Iowa

Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 o 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given to the Bedford Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa. Notes:. Rodger passed away late Friday evening...
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

Tony Offenbacker, 53, of Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Tony passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

John "Bear" Meyer, 73 of Imogene, Iowa

Visitation/Rosary Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene. Visitation Starts/Ends:5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Notes:. John passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council...
IMOGENE, IA
nodawaynews.com

Farmer retires from Senior Center

Cathy Farmer celebrated her retirement, October 31, after 14 years at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville. Farmer has served as cook, secretary, kitchen assistant and has packed home-delivered meals. Her bright, bubbly personality has welcomed people to the Senior Center. “Karen Farrens told me I needed to come down...
MARYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy