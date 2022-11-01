ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg backs Peron cold-storage plans along riverfront

The Phillipsburg Town Council this week cleared the way for a 360,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse proposed Peron Construction LLC along the Delaware River at 170 Howard St. Peron principal Michael Perucci said the warehouse would eventually be sold to an undisclosed cold-storage company. He described the Atlanta-based company as a national...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
N.J. man found dead in river, police say

A man was found dead in the Passaic River Saturday near the Rutgers Street Bridge, Belleville Police told NJ Advance Media. An investigation into what happened is ongoing, but police said there were no apparent signs of injury and the body was transported to the medical examiner’s office. The...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2019 Jersey City fatal shooting

The man who gunned down a Jersey City father of five in front of his home three years ago will spend most of the remainder of his life in prison, authorities said. Darius Bolden, 36, was sentenced Thursday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez to 45 years in prison for the murder of 35-year-old Jason Dunbar Aug. 27, 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Biomedical Sciences Academy student named 2023 New Jersey STEM Scholar

Califon resident Zoe Jenkins-Hiscox was selected for the 2022-2023 class of Governor’s STEM Scholars, a statewide STEM education initiative for New Jersey’s “high-achieving” high school and college students. Jenkins-Hiscox is a junior in Hunterdon County Vocational School District’s Biomedical Sciences Academy (BSA), the program for college-bound students with career aspirations in the fields of medicine and health sciences.
CALIFON, NJ
Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons take flight in N.J

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No — actually, it’s a 37-foot-tall inflatable Minion in the sky. The mischievous Minion Stuart from the blockbuster comedy, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” was one of five new balloons that took to the skies for Macy’s Balloonfest at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford on Saturday, in preparation for the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Two shot in Jersey City and four arrested, including a 16-year-old, police say

Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday night after two people were shot in a Jersey City area known for violent crime, authorities said. JCPD officers assigned to a fixed post on Martin Luther King Drive heard gunshots just after 9 p.m. coming from the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue and immediately located two men with gunshot wounds, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

