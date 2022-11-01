Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Related
Asbury Park officials illegally rejected plan to demolish historic Catholic church, lawsuit alleges
A developer has filed a lawsuit against Asbury Park alleging officials illegally rejected a plan to demolish historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision blocks from the beach. Some residents praised the Asbury Park Planning Board after its Aug. 1 vote denying an application submitted by Mountain View...
Phillipsburg backs Peron cold-storage plans along riverfront
The Phillipsburg Town Council this week cleared the way for a 360,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse proposed Peron Construction LLC along the Delaware River at 170 Howard St. Peron principal Michael Perucci said the warehouse would eventually be sold to an undisclosed cold-storage company. He described the Atlanta-based company as a national...
Pedestrian struck, killed by train at Princeton Junction station, NJ Transit says
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a commuter train at the Princeton Junction station late Friday, transit officials said. The NJ Transit Northeast Corridor train was traveling from Penn Station New York to Trenton when it struck the pedestrian shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to a statement from the agency.
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
Newark mayor: Critics wrong about dearth of cop-shooter info | Letters
The nj.com and Star-Ledger article “A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?” criticizes our top law enforcement officials and myself for not sharing information sooner on the recent shooting incident that left two Newark police officers wounded. The...
N.J. man found dead in river, police say
A man was found dead in the Passaic River Saturday near the Rutgers Street Bridge, Belleville Police told NJ Advance Media. An investigation into what happened is ongoing, but police said there were no apparent signs of injury and the body was transported to the medical examiner’s office. The...
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
Man is stabbed in face and neck on Jersey City street; 1 arrested
A Jersey City man was stabbed in the face and neck Wednesday night on a Jersey City street and his attacker was arrested a short time later, Jersey City officials said. The bloody, violent incident occurred in the area of Winfield and Ocean avenues at 9:48 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Girls Soccer photos: Central, Group 1 final - Point Pleasant Beach at Highland Park, Nov. 5, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
YWCA Union County honors women, organizations at ‘Empowering Women’ gala
The YWCA Union County celebrated and honored women and other organizations that have provided the nonprofit agency with critical support over the past three years at its Empowering Women Gala on Oct. 27 at the Westwood Manor in Garwood. Through the gala, the YWCA Union County raised more than $100,000...
Edison’s miracle comeback stuns North Brunswick in Central Jersey, Group 5 semifinal
Edison recovered two on-sides kicks in the final 2:53, turning one into a touchdown and the other into a game-winning field goal with four seconds left and the Eagles scored an improbable and chaotic, 33-31 victory over North Brunswick Friday night in North Brunswick. The victory, Edison’s sixth in its...
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2019 Jersey City fatal shooting
The man who gunned down a Jersey City father of five in front of his home three years ago will spend most of the remainder of his life in prison, authorities said. Darius Bolden, 36, was sentenced Thursday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez to 45 years in prison for the murder of 35-year-old Jason Dunbar Aug. 27, 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Non-Public B semifinals roundup, Nov. 5
Jaiden Reid tallied the game’s only goal as third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep defeated seventh-seeded Paul VI in overtime in the semifinals of the South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Jersey City. The Marauders (13-5-2) were able to slow down Paul VI’s high-powered offense as it came into the...
Biomedical Sciences Academy student named 2023 New Jersey STEM Scholar
Califon resident Zoe Jenkins-Hiscox was selected for the 2022-2023 class of Governor’s STEM Scholars, a statewide STEM education initiative for New Jersey’s “high-achieving” high school and college students. Jenkins-Hiscox is a junior in Hunterdon County Vocational School District’s Biomedical Sciences Academy (BSA), the program for college-bound students with career aspirations in the fields of medicine and health sciences.
Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons take flight in N.J
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No — actually, it’s a 37-foot-tall inflatable Minion in the sky. The mischievous Minion Stuart from the blockbuster comedy, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” was one of five new balloons that took to the skies for Macy’s Balloonfest at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford on Saturday, in preparation for the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Man torched $1 million worth of commercial vehicles, authorities allege
The owner of a Point Pleasant Beach realty and insurance business was arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to an unidentified business in Wall Township in September, authorities announced Thursday. Officers from the Wall Township Police Department were called to the business, located on...
Girls Soccer: Point Pleasant Beach leaves no doubt, beats Highland Park for CJG1 title (photos)
As one of several underclassmen placed in a prominent role, Baileigh Johnson is well aware of how Point Pleasant Beach’s history of near-misses and heartbreaking defeats in the state tournament even if the personally weren’t participants in those previous years. One week after toppling 10-time defending champion Shore...
Two shot in Jersey City and four arrested, including a 16-year-old, police say
Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday night after two people were shot in a Jersey City area known for violent crime, authorities said. JCPD officers assigned to a fixed post on Martin Luther King Drive heard gunshots just after 9 p.m. coming from the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue and immediately located two men with gunshot wounds, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Boys cross-country: Summit, Rahway’s Lawson top Group 3 field at Group Championships
Summit continues its hot postseason, following up its N2G3 title state crown, taking the win with 106 points and defeating second-place North Hunterdon (126) and third-place Chatham (129).
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0