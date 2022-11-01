Read full article on original website
Related
Big plays, no rest for defense spells end to Boylan's football season against Nazareth
LAGRANGE — The wind blew Saturday. Hard. And erratic. “I have never seen a wind like this,” Boylan coach John Cacciatore said. Yet LaGrange Nazareth sophomore quarterback Logan Malachuk threw a 35-yard deep out into the teeth of that wind. And sophomore receiver James Penley twisted his body and outjumped a Boylan defender for...
Manhattan Christian captures Western C divisional volleyball title
The Manhattan Christian Eagles are once again in the state tournament solidifying themselves as the one seed from the West after a 3-0 in the Western C Divisional title game over Twin Bridges.
Mauldin volleyball tops Lexington to win 1st volleyball state championship in school history
COLUMBIA –– With the first volleyball state championship in Mauldin High School history within the Mavericks' grasp, Jurnee Robinson refused to let up. It was the third set and her team led Lexington 2-0. Robinson slid to save a ball that nearly fell out of bounds. It would’ve given Lexington a point, then...
Comments / 0