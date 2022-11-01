ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WTVM

Auburn man arrested on multiple theft, forgery charges, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple crimes of theft and forgery, police say. According to the Auburn Police Department, 33-year-old Brian Henry Ritter was arrested on Nov. 3 for the following,. First-degree theft of property. Third-degree possession of a forged instrument (3...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars after an incident at Avalon Apartments in Columbus. On November 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road - Avalon Apartments - in reference to several males in a black car with a stolen temporary license tag.
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Searching for Homicide Suspect

Montgomery police need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man on Monday night. Police say 25-year-old Joshua Snyder was shot at about 8:50PM in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road. That’s just off Eastern Boulevard, across from The Home Depot. Police say Snyder was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe after three days of missing

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 11-year-old girl has been found following a large-scale search, says Phenix City Sheriff Heath Taylor. Multiple police units were seen at a trailer park in Phenix City Friday morning, November 4. On November 4, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Phenix City Police Department, Muscogee...
PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting

A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a recent homicide. Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Ardarius Jackson of Montgomery with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery. Police say Jones was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial

LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed.  On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City 11-year-old located safe after extensive search

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City girl has been located safe after a two-day search involving local, state, and federal agencies. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says 11-year-old Juana Gomez is alive and well. She was located late Friday afternoon after she was reported missing Wednesday morning. Additional information may be released at […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
WETUMPKA, AL
WTVM

Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lottery players dream big as Powerball jackpot soars to record $1.6 billion. Updated: moments...
PHENIX CITY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
ELMORE, AL
WTVM

Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Wilson Homes on 8th Avenue in Columbus. Authorities say one person has been injured in the incident. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No arrests or motives have been made. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run

Montgomery police have now identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Monday. Police say 44-year-old Don Williams was hit at about 7:40PM in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver who hit Williams drove off...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Crews on scene of vehicle fire at car wash in Midtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire at a Midtown Columbus carwash. The fire happened at Classic Car Wash - located on 13th Street in Columbus. It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any injuries. Stay...
COLUMBUS, GA

