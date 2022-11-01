Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVM
Auburn man arrested on multiple theft, forgery charges, police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple crimes of theft and forgery, police say. According to the Auburn Police Department, 33-year-old Brian Henry Ritter was arrested on Nov. 3 for the following,. First-degree theft of property. Third-degree possession of a forged instrument (3...
WTVM
3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars after an incident at Avalon Apartments in Columbus. On November 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road - Avalon Apartments - in reference to several males in a black car with a stolen temporary license tag.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Searching for Homicide Suspect
Montgomery police need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man on Monday night. Police say 25-year-old Joshua Snyder was shot at about 8:50PM in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road. That’s just off Eastern Boulevard, across from The Home Depot. Police say Snyder was...
WTVM
Ala. man found guilty of murder after 2020 trial ends in hung jury
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty of murder in Russell County two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury. On July 28, 2017, 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter was killed in a shooting on 8th Street in Phenix City. Through an investigation, Phenix City Police...
WTVM
11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe after three days of missing
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 11-year-old girl has been found following a large-scale search, says Phenix City Sheriff Heath Taylor. Multiple police units were seen at a trailer park in Phenix City Friday morning, November 4. On November 4, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Phenix City Police Department, Muscogee...
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a recent homicide. Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Ardarius Jackson of Montgomery with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery. Police say Jones was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard...
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed. On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
Phenix City 11-year-old located safe after extensive search
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City girl has been located safe after a two-day search involving local, state, and federal agencies. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says 11-year-old Juana Gomez is alive and well. She was located late Friday afternoon after she was reported missing Wednesday morning. Additional information may be released at […]
WSFA
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
Russell County jury convicts Phenix City man in 2017 murder of collegiate basketball player
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man was convicted of murder by a Russell County Circuit Court jury Friday in killing a 19-year-old college basketball player. Steven Williams, 48, shot Quoyai Shorter to death on July 28, 2017, on 8th Street. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Williams, Russell […]
Suspect charged in weekend shooting death of 22-year-old man in Montgomery
A suspect was arrested this morning in connection with a weekend homicide in Montgomery. Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, said Montgomery police Sgt. Tina McGriff. Jones was fatally shot about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to the hospital...
WTVM
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lottery players dream big as Powerball jackpot soars to record $1.6 billion. Updated: moments...
cenlanow.com
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Alabama homicide appears to be self-defense
Editor’s Note: This publication originally reported the location as Hurtsboro. It has been adjusted to Hatchechubbee. UPDATE 10/31/2022 5:10 p.m.: The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released further details regarding this shooting. Deputies responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from 40-year-old Janet Wilborn who said her estranged...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
WTVM
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Wilson Homes on 8th Avenue in Columbus. Authorities say one person has been injured in the incident. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No arrests or motives have been made. This is a developing story.
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Phenix City 11-year-old
From The Tribune staff reports PHENIX CITY — The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen on Nov. 2, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m. at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City, […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run
Montgomery police have now identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Monday. Police say 44-year-old Don Williams was hit at about 7:40PM in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver who hit Williams drove off...
WTVM
Crews on scene of vehicle fire at car wash in Midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire at a Midtown Columbus carwash. The fire happened at Classic Car Wash - located on 13th Street in Columbus. It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any injuries. Stay...
