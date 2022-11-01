Read full article on original website
7 ag stories you might have missed
Did you miss some news this week? Read on – we’ve made it easy to catch up! Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture. On Tuesday, outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro agreed to transition power to election runoff winner Luiz Inàcio Lula da Silva. The Brazilian real has weakened 3% since markets opened on Monday following Lula’s runoff election win. A weaker real is bearish for U.S. soybean export prospects. The cheap real (and stronger dollar) makes U.S. soybean prices less competitive against Brazilian soybeans on the international market. – Farm Futures.
This Week in Agribusiness, November 5, 2022
Jason Pollard, Agronomic Solutions Advisor, BASF shares an update with Max on how this growing season faired and the challenges that were along the way around Leonard, Missouri. R.C. Willin, Willin Farms, LLC., located in Maryland and Delaware shares an update on their growing season, the challenges that they faced...
Cow costs higher In 2022
As the 2022 calendar year winds down, this is a good time for spring calving herds to look at what it cost them to produce a calf in the past year. What did it cost to run a cow on your operation this year? How do you calculate the costs? How do you value raised feed, labor, equipment, as well as replacement females grown on the ranch? These questions are frequently asked when the conversation of annual cow costs comes up.
Powerball drawing for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022: Lottery numbers for $1.6 billion jackpot
The winning numbers are in for the Saturday, Nov. 5 Powerball drawing, with a jackpot that has reached an estimated $1.6 billion, breaking Powerball and United States lottery records. It's the largest Powerball jackpot and lottery jackpot in United States history. The cash option for the jackpot is $782 million. ...
