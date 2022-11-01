ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 ag stories you might have missed

Did you miss some news this week? Read on – we’ve made it easy to catch up! Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture. On Tuesday, outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro agreed to transition power to election runoff winner Luiz Inàcio Lula da Silva. The Brazilian real has weakened 3% since markets opened on Monday following Lula’s runoff election win. A weaker real is bearish for U.S. soybean export prospects. The cheap real (and stronger dollar) makes U.S. soybean prices less competitive against Brazilian soybeans on the international market. – Farm Futures.
This Week in Agribusiness, November 5, 2022

Jason Pollard, Agronomic Solutions Advisor, BASF shares an update with Max on how this growing season faired and the challenges that were along the way around Leonard, Missouri. R.C. Willin, Willin Farms, LLC., located in Maryland and Delaware shares an update on their growing season, the challenges that they faced...
Cow costs higher In 2022

As the 2022 calendar year winds down, this is a good time for spring calving herds to look at what it cost them to produce a calf in the past year. What did it cost to run a cow on your operation this year? How do you calculate the costs? How do you value raised feed, labor, equipment, as well as replacement females grown on the ranch? These questions are frequently asked when the conversation of annual cow costs comes up.

