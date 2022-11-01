Kay E. Prickett, age 76, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 5, 1945 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Donald and Eileen (Sweetman) Alfson. Kay attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1964. On July 2, 1977 she married Bradley Prickett. Kay was employed with Foley Company, later Newell, for many years as a customer service representative, taking care of many large accounts including Wal-Mart. She was later employed with Piggly Wiggly as a front-end manager until her retirement in 2012. She loved flowers and getting together with the “coupon queens”, swapping coupons and magazines. Above all, Kay was a loving and caring person who loved her family.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO