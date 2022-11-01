ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitelaw, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wearegreenbay.com

Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Packers to Host Give Back Community Blood Drive

Eligible blood donors in the area are reminded of an event next Monday, November 7th at Lambeau Field. The American Red Cross encourages all to tackle the need and donate blood at the Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, located in the east parking lot outside the Oneida Nation Gate.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Kay E. Prickett

Kay E. Prickett, age 76, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 5, 1945 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Donald and Eileen (Sweetman) Alfson. Kay attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1964. On July 2, 1977 she married Bradley Prickett. Kay was employed with Foley Company, later Newell, for many years as a customer service representative, taking care of many large accounts including Wal-Mart. She was later employed with Piggly Wiggly as a front-end manager until her retirement in 2012. She loved flowers and getting together with the “coupon queens”, swapping coupons and magazines. Above all, Kay was a loving and caring person who loved her family.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: New Franken man’s ultimate beer can collection

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people have a hobby, and for some it’s discovered later in life. A Brown County man was 65-years-old when he started collecting beer cans 25 years ago, and he hasn’t stopped. This week in Small Towns, we travel to New Franken to...
NEW FRANKEN, WI
seehafernews.com

Treehouse Theater to Perform 101 Dalmatians KIDS This Weekend

The child actors in Manitowoc are ready to perform a classic Disney tale this weekend. There will be several performances this weekend of 101 Dalmatians KIDS at the Treehouse Theater. The kids will take to the stage at 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Theater,...
MANITOWOC, WI
Door County Pulse

Drive-through Lab Providing Rare Service

Door County Medical Center (DCMC) opened its drive-through laboratory facility early last month, providing a service in Door County that’s duplicated at only one other medical center in Wisconsin. “It’s a pretty new concept,” said Jane Metko, DCMC’s director of laboratory services. “I think we weren’t thinking about that...
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Annual World Knife Throwing Championship to be Held in Appleton

Some of the best knife throwers in the world will be converging on Appleton next month for the second annual World Knife Throwing Championship. This event will be bringing in the top 64 knife throwers in the world, as well as 256 Hatchet throwers, 128 Big Axe throwers, and 128 Duals teams that are a part of the World Axe Throwing League.
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-5-22 downtown fdl winter market

As the downtown Fond du Lac Farmer’s Market winds down for another season, the Winter Market starts this weekend. Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership spokeswoman, Amber Bodart, says the downtown Winter Market begins Saturday, November 5 and will continue through February 25 inside the former Personal Touch Flowers building at 16 East Second Street. Bodart says a wide variety of vendors will sell fresh, seasonal produce along with ready to eat foods, crafts, art, pottery and other hand-made products. Meanwhile, Bodart says the second annual Holiday Kickoff Weekend is set for November 4-5 in downtown Fond du Lac. Small Business Saturday is November 26. The Downtown Partnership and Fox Valley Savings is again sponsoring the Shop Small Sweepstakes. By saving receipts by shopping at downtown businesses, you can be eligible to win $500 in downtown gift certificates.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Tickets Now Available for Rendition of The Nutcracker at the Weill Center

Tickets are now available for the upcoming renditions of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Stefanie H. Weill Center in Sheboygan. Brittany’s School of Dance will have three performances in early December. There will be a 2:00 p.m. showing on Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th, and a 7:00...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Last Pulaski bonfire victim in burn unit expected to be released Friday

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Some are calling it a miracle as the last Pulaski bonfire victim admitted to a burn unit is expected to go home from the hospital Friday. Several teenagers spent days and weeks in a burn unit after being badly burned in a bonfire explosion last month. Investigators have confirmed that a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was put onto the fire. The mixture was in a 55-gallon drum container that was about one-quarter full.
PULASKI, WI
seehafernews.com

HFM Doctor Discusses Innovations in Hip and Knee Surgery

A Manitowoc native and 1988 Roncalli High School grad has developed 5 or 6 patents for devices that he uses in performing hip and knee surgery. Dr. Robert Limoni is with Holy Family Memorial Lakeshore Orthopaedics and was on WOMT’s Be My Guest earlier this year. Saying his passion...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Fire contained at De Pere facility

About 2,500 kids are expected to get donations. Remembering Lily Peters's birthday by collecting gifts for less-fortunate children.
DE PERE, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE

