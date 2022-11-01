Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
seehafernews.com
Packers to Host Give Back Community Blood Drive
Eligible blood donors in the area are reminded of an event next Monday, November 7th at Lambeau Field. The American Red Cross encourages all to tackle the need and donate blood at the Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, located in the east parking lot outside the Oneida Nation Gate.
wearegreenbay.com
Community Clothes Closet needs your help with upcoming ‘PajamaRama’ event
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – As we head into the colder months, there’s a desperate need in northeast Wisconsin. And it’s not just warm clothes. The Community Clothes Closet needs your help for little ones. “We are in need of pillows, new standard size pillows, pillowcases, and also...
seehafernews.com
Road America to Host 44th Annual American Cancer Society Walk/Run This Weekend
Road America will be hosting its 44th annual walk/run to benefit the American Cancer Society tomorrow (November 5th). The fundraiser will begin at 8:00 a.m. at America’s National Park of Speed, located at N 7390 Highway 67 between Elkhart Lake and Plymouth. You can join other community members as...
wtaq.com
Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
seehafernews.com
Kay E. Prickett
Kay E. Prickett, age 76, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 5, 1945 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Donald and Eileen (Sweetman) Alfson. Kay attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1964. On July 2, 1977 she married Bradley Prickett. Kay was employed with Foley Company, later Newell, for many years as a customer service representative, taking care of many large accounts including Wal-Mart. She was later employed with Piggly Wiggly as a front-end manager until her retirement in 2012. She loved flowers and getting together with the “coupon queens”, swapping coupons and magazines. Above all, Kay was a loving and caring person who loved her family.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: New Franken man’s ultimate beer can collection
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people have a hobby, and for some it’s discovered later in life. A Brown County man was 65-years-old when he started collecting beer cans 25 years ago, and he hasn’t stopped. This week in Small Towns, we travel to New Franken to...
seehafernews.com
Treehouse Theater to Perform 101 Dalmatians KIDS This Weekend
The child actors in Manitowoc are ready to perform a classic Disney tale this weekend. There will be several performances this weekend of 101 Dalmatians KIDS at the Treehouse Theater. The kids will take to the stage at 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Theater,...
Door County Pulse
Drive-through Lab Providing Rare Service
Door County Medical Center (DCMC) opened its drive-through laboratory facility early last month, providing a service in Door County that’s duplicated at only one other medical center in Wisconsin. “It’s a pretty new concept,” said Jane Metko, DCMC’s director of laboratory services. “I think we weren’t thinking about that...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay YMCA’s celebrate newly renovated Fitness & Wellness Centers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA’s east and west side locations celebrated the grand openings of its newly renovated Wellness Centers on Tuesday. The renovations have been in the works for the past two months for the Fitness and Wellness Centers at both locations.
seehafernews.com
Annual World Knife Throwing Championship to be Held in Appleton
Some of the best knife throwers in the world will be converging on Appleton next month for the second annual World Knife Throwing Championship. This event will be bringing in the top 64 knife throwers in the world, as well as 256 Hatchet throwers, 128 Big Axe throwers, and 128 Duals teams that are a part of the World Axe Throwing League.
radioplusinfo.com
11-5-22 downtown fdl winter market
As the downtown Fond du Lac Farmer’s Market winds down for another season, the Winter Market starts this weekend. Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership spokeswoman, Amber Bodart, says the downtown Winter Market begins Saturday, November 5 and will continue through February 25 inside the former Personal Touch Flowers building at 16 East Second Street. Bodart says a wide variety of vendors will sell fresh, seasonal produce along with ready to eat foods, crafts, art, pottery and other hand-made products. Meanwhile, Bodart says the second annual Holiday Kickoff Weekend is set for November 4-5 in downtown Fond du Lac. Small Business Saturday is November 26. The Downtown Partnership and Fox Valley Savings is again sponsoring the Shop Small Sweepstakes. By saving receipts by shopping at downtown businesses, you can be eligible to win $500 in downtown gift certificates.
seehafernews.com
Tickets Now Available for Rendition of The Nutcracker at the Weill Center
Tickets are now available for the upcoming renditions of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Stefanie H. Weill Center in Sheboygan. Brittany’s School of Dance will have three performances in early December. There will be a 2:00 p.m. showing on Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th, and a 7:00...
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home, according to an update from his mother.
Sheboygan Falls 4-year-old calls 911, saves mom suffering from seizure
Logan Mohr is your typical 4-year-old boy. This tiny, but mighty, four-year-old is being called a hero for saving his mom's life.
WBAY Green Bay
Last Pulaski bonfire victim in burn unit expected to be released Friday
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Some are calling it a miracle as the last Pulaski bonfire victim admitted to a burn unit is expected to go home from the hospital Friday. Several teenagers spent days and weeks in a burn unit after being badly burned in a bonfire explosion last month. Investigators have confirmed that a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was put onto the fire. The mixture was in a 55-gallon drum container that was about one-quarter full.
seehafernews.com
HFM Doctor Discusses Innovations in Hip and Knee Surgery
A Manitowoc native and 1988 Roncalli High School grad has developed 5 or 6 patents for devices that he uses in performing hip and knee surgery. Dr. Robert Limoni is with Holy Family Memorial Lakeshore Orthopaedics and was on WOMT’s Be My Guest earlier this year. Saying his passion...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire contained at De Pere facility
The rain will continue through Friday night and at least the first half of Saturday. About 2,500 kids are expected to get donations. Remembering Lily Peters's birthday by collecting gifts for less-fortunate children. Updated: 12 hours ago. Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
Fox11online.com
Take your holiday table décor to the next level with help from The Vintage Garden
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Less than three weeks to Thanksgiving and if you're hosting, no time like the present to start planning. Toni Watry from The Vintage Garden in downtown Appleton has some ideas on how to set the perfect table. And if you're thinking ahead to Christmas, there are easy...
