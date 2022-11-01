ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Utah State AD John Hartwell resigns

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVTV5_0iufF8jy00

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After 7 1/2 years on the job, Utah State athletic director John Hartwell has resigned.

Hartwell is planning on moving back to the South to be with his family.

Jerry Bovee, Utah State’s associate vice president and deputy athletics director, has been named the interim AD. Bovee served as Weber State’s athletic director from 2009-2019.

Hartwell released a statement on Tuesday saying, “I love Utah State University and working as Vice President, Director of Athletics in Logan, Utah, for the last 7½ years has been an honor. During that time, we have had amazing accomplishments. For example, we established the highest graduation success rate for student-athletes in the entire Mountain West Conference for 5 of last 6 years. On the fields of play, we have earned 11 Mountain West Championships and 3 NCAA Basketball Tournament appearances, while our Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Cross Country, Gymnastics, Football, and Men’s Basketball teams have all finished in the National Top 25 at least once in the last 5 years. It’s been outstanding and speaks to the strength of the program and its leaders.

“As I leave Utah State, I want you to know I have the highest regard for the student athletes, coaches, staff, student body, the Cache Valley community, and all of Aggie Nation. There is an Aggie team spirit that permeates every part of Logan. It’s unlike any place I’ve seen. After 25 years in the business, my wife and I have agreed that our family, including Heather’s aging parents in Arkansas, need to be our number one priority. We need to be there for them and for our beautiful daughters. This is the time. So, we leave with wonderful memories and hearts of gratitude. Until we meet again, Thank You all. Thank you for this remarkable chapter of our lives. Thank you for all of the unforgettable experiences. And Go Aggies!”

Utah State University President Noelle E. Cockett will announce an interim athletic director soon. A national search will begin imminently.

“We have made great progress at USU building a positive and supportive culture throughout the university, including within USU Athletics, and we will stay focused on that goal,” said Cockett. “This change in leadership will continue the momentum we have already built.

“In this search, we will be looking for an experienced leader who believes in collaboration with university leadership to advance the mission and vision of the institution through athletics and will continue to actively engage in USU’s work to improve the campus culture.”

Hartwell is responsible for hiring current head football coach Blake Anderson and men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom.

Wyoming ends Utah State’s two-game winning streak

“We had a great run at Utah State,” Hartwell told ESPN. “It’s time to make sure my family comes first.”

Under Hartwell’s leadership, the Utah State football team went from 6-7 in 2015 under head coach Matt Wells, to 11-3 in 2021 with Blake Anderson, as the Aggies won its first ever Mountain West Conference championship.

The Aggies went 11-2 under Wells in 2019, it’s second ever 11-win season.

This season, the Aggies have struggled, going 3-5 through the first eight games.

Fourth string quarterback leads Utah State past Colorado State

Hartwell also hired Craig Smith to lead the men’s basketball program, and the Aggies qualified for the NCAA Tournament three consecutive seasons from 2019-2021. Smith then left to become the head coach at the University of Utah.

Before coming to Utah State in 2015, Hartwell served as athletic director at Troy University.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Weber State loses to Sacramento State, 33-30

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Weber State gave the #2 ranked team all they could handle, but the Wildcats suffered its second loss of the year to Sacramento State at Stewart Stadium, 33-30. Bronson Barron threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats, but Sacramento State quarterback Asher O’Hara rushed for two scores […]
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

New track & field named after longtime U of U, Weber State football coach

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A middle school on Salt Lake City’s west side has a new track and field. But it’s not just any track. This one has a special name right above it. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Ron McBride Track and Field. It will serve a diverse group of students at Glendale Middle School as well as nearby Mountain View Elementary.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah Tech professor is also a college athlete

The general understanding of college athletes is that they are students who also happen to represent their college in sports. However, this soccer player from Utah Tech University doesn't only take classes at the college she goes to, she teaches some of them.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games

PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games. For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Dallas erases 15-point deficit and beats Utah, 103-100

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – As well as the Jazz played Wednesday night, Luka Doncic was not going to be denied. Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, while Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Markkanen scores 31 as Jazz beat Memphis again, 121-105

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Playing fearless is fueling success for the Utah Jazz. Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and the Jazz dominated on both ends of the court Monday night in a 121-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Utah repeatedly contested shots, crashed the boards and forced turnovers. On offense, the Jazz were equally […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kcpw.org

Survivor tries to stop lawmaker sister’s bill, ex-Utah State athletic director apologizes and more

A sexual assault survivor shares her story in an attempt to stop her Utah lawmaker sister’s abortion bill. A former San Juan county attorney makes claims against current county commissioners — saying the commission has gotten too cozy with a Utah environmental organization. And, after resigning from his post, the former athletic director at Utah State University apologizes for repeating a “vulgar and foul” joke.
LOGAN, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
mvprogress.com

OBITUARY: Connie Stephens

Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Jazz hold off Memphis in a thriller, 124-123

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Whether the Utah Jazz keep winning at this pace is debatable, but what is not up for argument is how fun this team is to watch right now. Led by Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk with 23 points apiece, six Jazz players scored in double figures, as Utah held […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy