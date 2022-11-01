Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Early in-person voting begins in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Voters can cast their ballots early in Kentucky’s midterm elections over a three-day period beginning Thursday morning. Each county has dedicated early voting locations. In Fayette County, voters can go to the Lexington Senior Center on Life Lane. Early in-person voting will be available there...
fox56news.com
New Clark County superintendent hitting the ground running
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clark County schools have a new superintendent and he is already getting good grades for the way he’s taking charge. “We have to come together as a community and really work hard on the problems that we have to overcome the challenges for our students,” said Superintendent Dustin Howard.
WUKY
Beshear: State's pediatric ICU beds full, others nearing capacity as RSV, flu ramp up
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he’s seeing some troubling numbers from the state’s pediatric facilities. I hope that's eased in the days since I saw that report, but I doubt it" Beshear added. "We need to make sure we are watching our kids very closely with what's going around."
wymt.com
‘Magoffin County is the place to be’: Energy company moving to Salyersville
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One new Eastern Kentucky industrial park will soon have its first tenant. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Floyd County-based Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Company will move its headquarters to the recently opened Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County. “Means more jobs. Means...
WKYT 27
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
cartercountytimes.com
Doucet and Miller meet in court
Embattled mayoral candidate Fred Miller met his challenger in court last week when the judge held the first hearing in the lawsuit brought by Larry Doucet to disqualify Miller’s candidacy. Doucet’s suit alleges that Miller, as a convicted felon, is ineligible to hold public office. Miller was convicted of...
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
spectrumnews1.com
Months after flood a Breathitt County woman returns home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Sue Neace’s late husband built the wooden steps behind her Breathitt County home. Reaching out into the mountains beyond, the couple had envisioned their grandchildren using them. Instead, the stairs would eventually serve a different and unexpected purpose. What You Need To Know. Sue...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for
We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
q95fm.net
Johnson County Man Arrested Following Chase With Police Through Several Counties
A man out of Johnson County is now in jail after he allegedly led police on a chase through several counties- at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Apartment attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle being driven by 40-year-old William Hicks, of Sitka, for having no visible license plate.
wmky.org
Invasive species project planned on Clay WMA
A portion of Clay Wildlife Management Area in Nicholas County will be closed to the public for one day between Nov. 7 and Nov. 23 to facilitate an extensive habitat improvement project. A 600-acre tract near Cassidy Creek Road will receive treatment for invasive plant species, primarily bush honeysuckle, that...
‘Grim Reaper’ Appears in Wedding Photos from Church Near Lexington, Kentucky
I saw this photo on the Haunted History of Kentucky Facebook group and reached out to the bride, who posted the photo, to get the story behind the haunting photo. The photo was taken during Christina's wedding back in 2008. According to Christiina,. The wedding was at Mt. Beulah church...
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired Friday morning on Lexington’s Tates Creek schools campus. According to jail records, 18-year-old Faezon Odom is charged with multiple counts of Wanton Endangerment. According to school officials, around 9 a.m., when Tates Creek Middle School students...
WKYT 27
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure, including a recent attack on the fourth-largest healthcare provider in the country. The day and age of digital data have made major businesses and companies more susceptible to an online hack of their private information. The American Association of Medical Colleges reports that there were 600 U.S. hospitals attacked in 2020 alone.
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a heartwarming story to share with you. A Facebook post from the Walmart in Paintsville said an employee had his bike stolen and had to walk to work Tuesday morning. The post said a couple picked Tristan up and took him to work....
wmky.org
Eagles Shine in Exhibition, Top Virginia-Wise 59-37
The Morehead State women's basketball team had 17 fewer turnovers than Virginia-Wise in a 59-37 victory over the Highland Cavaliers in their lone exhibition game Tuesday. The Eagles had two players score in double figures, led by Veronica Charles, who had 13 points, four assists and seven steals. Sophie Benharouga added 11 points off the bench and Sandra Lin added seven points, nine assists and two steals.
