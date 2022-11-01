ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker stuns Class 6A defending champion Clay-Chalkville 7-6

Parker quarterback Malik Muhammad connected with Carl Pitts for a 55-yard scoring play and the Thundering Herd defense did the rest in the 7-6 Class 6A, Round 1 playoff upset of defending champion and second-ranked Clay-Chalkville. “I told the guys if you’re going to be the champs you got to...
PINSON, AL
Who yells at Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins?

Miami coach Mike McDaniel has been working to get Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to stop being so hard on himself. “I would say it’s mostly internal now,” Tagovailoa said. “I don’t show it as much when I’m around Mike, but I do show it when I’m around guys that I know won’t tell me what I feel like I want to hear at times because of how overly positive Mike is. So, I don’t know, it’s like a give-or-take kind of deal. Mike is overly positive, and sometimes it gets to the point where I’ve got to kind of step away from overly positive. Or if that’s the case, then I just listen to what he says, nod my head yes and then I go away and then kind of --.”
MIAMI, FL
Rashaan Evans, Falcons reach midpoint in first place

The Atlanta Falcons have reached the middle game of their 2022 NFL regular-season schedule with a 4-4 record. But that’s good enough to have the Falcons in first place in the NFC South standings. The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers trail Atlanta with 3-5 records, and the...
ATLANTA, GA
Derrick Henry talks Titans fans off the ledge

In 2021, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry sustained a broken foot in the eighth game that caused him to miss the rest of the regular season. This week, Tennessee came out of its eighth game and Henry appeared on the injury report as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. The listed reason was “foot.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Kentucky vs. Missouri college football 2022 live stream (11/5) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time

The Missouri Tigers host the Kentucky Wildcats in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, November 5, at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. Missouri is 4-4 overall, 2-3 in the SEC this season, while Kentucky is 5-3, 2-3. The Wildcats won the last meeting between the two teams, beating the Tigers 35-28 in 2021 in Lexington, Ky.
COLUMBIA, MO
Saraland’s super sophomores lead Spartans past Wetumpka in Class 6A

Saraland sophomore Ryan Williams ran for two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and almost threw for a touchdown. The near-miss on what was supposed to be a double-pass from Williams to Santae McWilliams turned out to be the most spectacular play in a 48-14 victory over Wetumpka that showcased all of the Spartans’ explosive playmakers.
WETUMPKA, AL
Vestavia Hills races past Austin in Class 7A playoffs

Tenth-ranked Vestavia Hills rode its fast-paced offense to a 52-10 road win against No. 9 Austin in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Junior quarterback John Paul Head ran for four touchdowns as the Rebels led 31-0 at halftime at Austin Football Field in Decatur. William Carter Shirley accounted for the other points with a 26-yard field goal.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 for Week 10

The 10th Saturday of the SEC’s 90th season features six conference contests, one non-conference game and one team – Ole Miss – with an open date. Here are 10 numbers, along with the schedule, TV times and betting lines, to get ready for the SEC’s 10th week of 2022:
GEORGIA STATE
Dothan runs past Foley for Class 7A playoff win

Raymon Blackmon rushed for four touchdowns to lead Dothan over Foley 42-28 on Friday night at Ivan Jones Stadium in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Blackmon finished with 19 carries for 254 yards, and Dothan rolled up 403 yards rushing. Blackmon’s 11-yard run in fourth quarter gave...
DOTHAN, AL
NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa a winner at the trade deadline

One year ago at the trade deadline, Miami general manager Chris Grier tried to obtain quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans even though the Dolphins had spent the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Grier said the pursuit of another quarterback wasn’t a...
ALABAMA STATE
Derrick Brown ‘just really dominating’ for Panthers

Eight games into 2022, Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown is one tackle short of his best showing in his first two NFL seasons. Brown has 40 tackles this season after recording a career-high 12 in the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. :. ·...
CHARLOTTE, NC
