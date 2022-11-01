Read full article on original website
Bryce Young on making Nick Saban laugh, playing Jayden Daniels in pop warner, losing to Tennessee
Bryce Young is all smiles. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback laughed with Alabama coach Nick Saban on the field during the Mississippi State game. He laughed when he was asked about Jayden Daniels. But make no mistake the Alabama quarterback is as focused and determined ever. In a fun interview with...
Gardendale keeps 1st-round playoff win streak alive by beating Oxford
Gardendale fumbled the ball away on the game’s first offensive snap, and Oxford scored three plays later to take a 7-0 lead. Rockets quarterback Tyler Nelson took over from there. Nelson ran 21 times for 186 yards and scored on runs of 55 and 4 yards in the first...
Sen. Ben Sasse: SEC isn’t ‘trash’ -- just Georgia, Alabama and LSU
University of Florida presidential hopeful and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse apologized Tuesday for what he said was “the single ugliest, most scandalous thing” about his record: calling the SEC trash. “I should confess that it is true that in 1981, as a 9-year-old, I did regularly decree that...
Parker stuns Class 6A defending champion Clay-Chalkville 7-6
Parker quarterback Malik Muhammad connected with Carl Pitts for a 55-yard scoring play and the Thundering Herd defense did the rest in the 7-6 Class 6A, Round 1 playoff upset of defending champion and second-ranked Clay-Chalkville. “I told the guys if you’re going to be the champs you got to...
Round 1 Prep Picks: Check out 25 predictions for this week’s HS football playoffs
The 2022 Alabama high school football playoffs open Friday night. We couldn’t choose just 20 games this week so here are 25 statewide predictions in multiple classifications. All games are Friday night. CLASS 7A. Dothan (7-3) at Foley (7-3) Simone Eli: Dothan 33-28 Dennis Victory: Dothan 24-21 Randy Kennedy:...
Watch Alabama’s Bryce Young get booed by LSU student section
Bryce Young was welcomed to Tiger Stadium in much the way you would expect. The Alabama quarterback hit the field for pre-game warm-ups and was showered with boos from the LSU student section ahead of the No. 6 Tide’s game at No. 10 LSU in a key SEC West showdown.
Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright rout Headland as Terry Curtis breaks all-time wins mark
Just seconds before the final horn signaled the end of unbeaten, No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright’s dominating 56-13 Class 5A first-round state playoff win over Headland, Bulldogs’ safety Joe Lott and coach Terry Curtis shard a heartfelt embrace on the sidelines. It was a snapshot of what all of Curtis’...
Who yells at Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins?
Miami coach Mike McDaniel has been working to get Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to stop being so hard on himself. “I would say it’s mostly internal now,” Tagovailoa said. “I don’t show it as much when I’m around Mike, but I do show it when I’m around guys that I know won’t tell me what I feel like I want to hear at times because of how overly positive Mike is. So, I don’t know, it’s like a give-or-take kind of deal. Mike is overly positive, and sometimes it gets to the point where I’ve got to kind of step away from overly positive. Or if that’s the case, then I just listen to what he says, nod my head yes and then I go away and then kind of --.”
Rashaan Evans, Falcons reach midpoint in first place
The Atlanta Falcons have reached the middle game of their 2022 NFL regular-season schedule with a 4-4 record. But that’s good enough to have the Falcons in first place in the NFC South standings. The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers trail Atlanta with 3-5 records, and the...
Derrick Henry talks Titans fans off the ledge
In 2021, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry sustained a broken foot in the eighth game that caused him to miss the rest of the regular season. This week, Tennessee came out of its eighth game and Henry appeared on the injury report as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. The listed reason was “foot.”
Kentucky vs. Missouri college football 2022 live stream (11/5) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Missouri Tigers host the Kentucky Wildcats in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, November 5, at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. Missouri is 4-4 overall, 2-3 in the SEC this season, while Kentucky is 5-3, 2-3. The Wildcats won the last meeting between the two teams, beating the Tigers 35-28 in 2021 in Lexington, Ky.
Saraland’s super sophomores lead Spartans past Wetumpka in Class 6A
Saraland sophomore Ryan Williams ran for two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and almost threw for a touchdown. The near-miss on what was supposed to be a double-pass from Williams to Santae McWilliams turned out to be the most spectacular play in a 48-14 victory over Wetumpka that showcased all of the Spartans’ explosive playmakers.
Mel Kiper ranks Alabama’s Bryce Young No. 3 QB on NFL Draft board, points to one glaring issue
Mel Kiper Jr. loves Alabama’s Bryce Young. The Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback has everything you want in the position, but there is a reason the NFL Draft guru has Young listed as the third best quarterback on his draft board and fifth best prospect overall heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.
Vestavia Hills races past Austin in Class 7A playoffs
Tenth-ranked Vestavia Hills rode its fast-paced offense to a 52-10 road win against No. 9 Austin in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Junior quarterback John Paul Head ran for four touchdowns as the Rebels led 31-0 at halftime at Austin Football Field in Decatur. William Carter Shirley accounted for the other points with a 26-yard field goal.
SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 for Week 10
The 10th Saturday of the SEC’s 90th season features six conference contests, one non-conference game and one team – Ole Miss – with an open date. Here are 10 numbers, along with the schedule, TV times and betting lines, to get ready for the SEC’s 10th week of 2022:
Alabama student athletes asked about last period: ‘Unnecessary and invasive,’ doctor says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Student-athletes in Alabama have to report information about their periods on physical evaluation forms in order to play a sport. The question is one of 17 on the standard Alabama High School...
Dothan runs past Foley for Class 7A playoff win
Raymon Blackmon rushed for four touchdowns to lead Dothan over Foley 42-28 on Friday night at Ivan Jones Stadium in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Blackmon finished with 19 carries for 254 yards, and Dothan rolled up 403 yards rushing. Blackmon’s 11-yard run in fourth quarter gave...
Mobile Christian advances in 3A playoffs by handing Houston Academy 1st loss
Mobile Christian used a balanced attack and got a big special teams play to knock off previously undefeated Houston Academy 30-3 on the road Friday night at Northcutt Field in Dothan in a Class 3A first-round playoff game. The Leopards, now 4-7 after forfeiting four games due to an eligibility...
NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa a winner at the trade deadline
One year ago at the trade deadline, Miami general manager Chris Grier tried to obtain quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans even though the Dolphins had spent the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Grier said the pursuit of another quarterback wasn’t a...
Derrick Brown ‘just really dominating’ for Panthers
Eight games into 2022, Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown is one tackle short of his best showing in his first two NFL seasons. Brown has 40 tackles this season after recording a career-high 12 in the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. :. ·...
