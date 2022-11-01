Miami coach Mike McDaniel has been working to get Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to stop being so hard on himself. “I would say it’s mostly internal now,” Tagovailoa said. “I don’t show it as much when I’m around Mike, but I do show it when I’m around guys that I know won’t tell me what I feel like I want to hear at times because of how overly positive Mike is. So, I don’t know, it’s like a give-or-take kind of deal. Mike is overly positive, and sometimes it gets to the point where I’ve got to kind of step away from overly positive. Or if that’s the case, then I just listen to what he says, nod my head yes and then I go away and then kind of --.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO