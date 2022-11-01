Nets React To Parting Ways With Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with head coach, Steve Nash.

The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with head coach, Steve Nash Tuesday morning. The decision to part ways with the third-year coach was a mutual decision. Shortly after the team disclosed the news, Nash took to Twitter to thank the Nets organization for the opportunity.

"Thank you, Brooklyn

A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets. It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I;m incredibly grateful for.

It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday. I'm especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism.

Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash's will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around."

The Nets general manager, Sean Marks called the mutual decision to dump Nash 'an immensely difficult decision.' Marks noted in the statement that the reason for the decision was due to the poor start of the season. Nash had just entered his third season as the Nets coach and the team has compiled a woeful 2-5 record.

"We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons," said General Manager Sean Marks in a statement on the mutual decision to part ways. "Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future."

The Nets Governor, Joe Tsai also released a statement on the Nets' move to look for a new head coach to turn the ship around in Brooklyn. He praised Nash's attitude during the multiple 'periods of exceptional storms.'

"I've gotten to know Steve during his time in Brooklyn, and he is not one to shy away from challenges," Brooklyn Nets Governor Joe Tsai said, "My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team. Clara and I want to thank Steve, Lilla and their family for making this extraordinary commitment. We began this journey as colleagues, we part as friends."

A decision regarding the team's next head coach will come in the near future, per the team's press release. Nets lead assistant, Jacque Vaughn has been promoted to the head chair and will serve as head coach for Brooklyn in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Adrian Wojnarowki of ESPN reported the team will inquire to former Jazz head coach, Quin Snyder and suspended Boston Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka to replace Nash. Udoka, who was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season by the Celtics, served as an assistant on the Nets during the 2020-21 season. Boston will allow Udoka to take the position if he chooses so.

Nash has led the Nets through some very, very difficult waters for a first-time head coach across his two completed seasons in Brooklyn: various COVID-19 outbreaks, disgruntled superstars, countless distractions, efforts that came well short of championships, and an off-season ultimatum by Kevin Durant that put his job in jeopardy. In recent days, the former head coach had to deal with Kyrie Irving finding himself in hot water, once again, with the star guard posting a social media post that linked to a movie filled with antisemitic tropes.

Nash's tenure as the head coach ends with him having coached a total of 162 games for the Nets. His overall head coaching record stands at 94-67. His postseason record: 6-7.