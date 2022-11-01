ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Meet the candidates: The Rand Paul you may not know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The midterm elections are in a week and a high-profile race on Kentucky's ballot is for U.S. Senate. Senator Rand Paul has held the seat for two consecutive terms and looks to win a third on Nov. 8. When you've been in the spotlight for 12...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

FBI search for missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers focuses on farm that was one of the last places she was seen alive

The FBI said this week it has renewed the search for Crystal Rogers, the mother of five who went missing over seven years ago in Kentucky. Agents arrived early Monday to a farm in Bardstown, Kentucky, that was one of the last places Rogers was seen alive before she disappeared. The farm is owned by the family of Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, who was also named as a suspect by police in 2015.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WFPL

Judge who signed Breonna Taylor search warrant facing rare competition

The judge who signed the search warrant to enter Breonna Taylor’s apartment is facing a challenge from a lawyer who has the support of two racial justice groups. The Circuit Court 5th Division race between current judge Mary M. Shaw and private attorney Tracy Evette Davis is the only contest at that level where an incumbent is fighting to keep their seat.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Over 6,000 Cases of Sugar Recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

If you purchased sugar recently, there's a chance that it might contain something more dangerous than sugar, if ingested. We all use sugar for a variety of things. Whether it be for baking, cooking, or making a delicious picture of sweet tea, the uses for sugar are endless. Since we use sugar for so much, That's why it's necessary that you know about a new recall that involves sugar.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Is Squatting Legal in Your State? Here’s What We Know About Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois

Landowners beware! Squatters may have rights to your property if you're not careful and here's what you need to know if you live in these parts of the United States. If you don't know count yourself blessed. A squatter in this case is not a person that is crouching or in a position close to the ground. It has a bit of different meaning and it's a really good thing for you to know.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Sugar recalled in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana for containing metal wire

UNDATED (WKRC) - Over 6,000 cases of sugar sold in 22 states, including Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, were recalled after being contaminated with pieces of metal. The FDA enforcement says Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tubs may contain metal wire from a broken screen, which can cause serious injuries if consumed. It is unclear how the metal wire contaminated the sugar.
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

$2.2M will go toward railroad crossing improvements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $2.2 million in grant funding will go toward improving railroad crossings in 11 counties, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. The projects include upgrading crossing signals and lights, new pavement on approaches and in some cases replacing approaches and crossings, Beshear said Wednesday in a statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

More than $200M will go to 408 water, sewer projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky, officials said. The projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement last week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Sen. Westerfield receives Kentucky Chamber’s MVP Award

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented its MVP Award on Thursday to state Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton. “Senator Westerfield was among a select group of legislators who ‘went to bat’ for Kentucky business during the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly by displaying conspicuous actions to strengthen business, improve competitiveness, and ensure growth,” states a press release from the chamber. “Recipients of the Kentucky Chamber MVP Award show strong leadership for the business community by sponsoring or carrying Chamber priority legislation to final passage, showing leadership on passage of critical legislation to improve Kentucky, or by taking hard votes in defense of business.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Courier Journal

10 years after Henryville tornado, lingering memories push Indiana teacher to go to Uvalde

Perry Hunter felt a conviction this fall that drew him from his home in Southern Indiana to Uvalde, Texas. Hunter, 52, has coached high school basketball for more than 30 years and has spent more than two decades as a teacher in the area. And his own experience with tragedy in that time, he said, inspired him to step in when tragedy came to the Lone Star State earlier this year.
HENRYVILLE, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy