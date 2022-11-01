Read full article on original website
WMBF
Florence man arrested after manhunt, charged with breaking into vehicles
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man has been arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of breaking into motor vehicles. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop early Friday morning on Kershaw Street in East Florence, the driver did not stop and led deputies on a pursuit which ended near Walnut and Jarrott Street where the vehicle struck a building.
WMBF
Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County. The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan. The...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man arrested on felony drug charges in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach was arrested by Georgetown County deputies on felony drug charges Friday evening. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said Eluterio Gomez, 26, has been charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine after his vehicle was stopped leaving a home. Deputy Thompson and K9 Dukat...
WMBF
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
WMBF
3 charged after guns, drugs found in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are facing charges after authorities found firearms and drugs during a search in Murrells Inlet. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant Friday that resulted in the seizure of “trafficking amounts of methamphetamine” along with heroin, marijuana, three firearms and cash.
Conway police search for person of interest in theft from fishing store
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a person of interest in a theft from a fishing store. Police released photos of a person of interest and their vehicle. The case was opened Oct. 28 after a grand larceny at Stalveys Bait and Tackle on 4th Avenue, according to police. No other details […]
Gunshot wound in Myrtle Beach
There was a shooting at Claypond Village Apts at 4:45 pm..Gunshots were heard near my home in the small, private, residential community off of Claypond Road, near the Forestbrook area. Within a matter of minutes, the Horry County Fire and Resue Departments and local HCPD officers were on the scene. One victim has been brought from an apartment building on a stretcher and is being transported to a local hospital. The victim does appear to be wounded, but not fatally harmed. No suspects have been seen taken into custody as police continue to work the scene. A car has been said to have fled the area immediately following the shooting, with witnesses available for statements. There are also a multitude of video surveillance cameras posted throughout the community, which will be beneficial to the ongoing investigation surrounding this mid-day act of violence. Crime scene tape has been administered to the area, as children are still coming into the community from school, and pet owners are taking their daily after-work walks nearby. Nearby residents of Claypond Village and Fountain Pointe were not evacuated, nor asked to remain indoors, so many have come out to investigate the sounds of the gunshots on their own; alarmed and checking on their friends and families in the immediate area--as children play and walk through the parking lot near the incident. The officials secured the perimeter for the about two hours before clearing the scene. I am a resident of Claypond Village Apartments and am reporting from the area. (Jennifer Brown)
WMBF
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
WMBF
17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after hours-long police situation in North Myrtle Beach: Officials
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who barricaded himself in a home in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach home was taken in to custody on Thursday. City officials said he refused to come out of the house for more than five hours despite police orders.
WMBF
Second arrest made in Robeson County death investigation: Sheriff’s Office
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a second suspect in connection to the death of a St. Pauls man Thursday evening. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is in custody after being caught with $40,000 worth of property stolen from the Horry County government. The Horry County Police Department said 34-year-old Christopher George Boone was captured on surveillance video just after midnight on Aug. 8, breaking into the Horry County Solid Waste Authority in Conway.
Suspect wrote bank-robbery note on back of his pay stub, NC police say
Price then demanded the money and the teller placed an undisclosed amount of cash into the envelope. He then fled the scene in a vehicle that had been reported earlier Tuesday for unauthorized use out of Hope Mills.
Suspect arrested after Florence County deputies respond to break-in in progress
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after Florence County deputies were called to a break-in in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to New Hope Road in Coward for a break-in in progress but the suspect had left by the time they arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
WMBF
Overnight shed fire in Horry County under investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An overnight fire in Socastee is under investigation, Horry County Fire Rescue says. HCFR said the shed fire happened in the Socastee area on Sonland Drive near Mill Pond Road. Crews confirmed no one was hurt and are investigating what sparked the fire. Stay with...
WMBF
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man posing as a maintenance worker at a Myrtle Beach held a person at knifepoint and robbed them, according to an arrest warrant. Officers were called on Sunday to a motel room located at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the listed address for the Days Inn.
WMBF
1 injured, Hwy 31 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The southbound lanes of Highway 31 are closed and one person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash near Mile Marker 18 and Highway 501 happened just before 12:30 p.m. One of the vehicles overturned.
2 hospitalized after Highway 544, 501 crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash injured two people Tuesday evening in the Conway area and left several lanes of traffic blocked, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:31 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Highway 544, HCFR said. Two people were injured and taken to the […]
WMBF
Georgetown County deputies make arrest after multiple cows found dead, distressed in pasture
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they discovered dead and emaciated cows in a pasture in the Andrews area. Aljaron Collins, 36, faces three charges of animal cruelty. Deputies discovered the cows after receiving calls of cows roaming the streets in...
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
