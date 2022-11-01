There was a shooting at Claypond Village Apts at 4:45 pm..Gunshots were heard near my home in the small, private, residential community off of Claypond Road, near the Forestbrook area. Within a matter of minutes, the Horry County Fire and Resue Departments and local HCPD officers were on the scene. One victim has been brought from an apartment building on a stretcher and is being transported to a local hospital. The victim does appear to be wounded, but not fatally harmed. No suspects have been seen taken into custody as police continue to work the scene. A car has been said to have fled the area immediately following the shooting, with witnesses available for statements. There are also a multitude of video surveillance cameras posted throughout the community, which will be beneficial to the ongoing investigation surrounding this mid-day act of violence. Crime scene tape has been administered to the area, as children are still coming into the community from school, and pet owners are taking their daily after-work walks nearby. Nearby residents of Claypond Village and Fountain Pointe were not evacuated, nor asked to remain indoors, so many have come out to investigate the sounds of the gunshots on their own; alarmed and checking on their friends and families in the immediate area--as children play and walk through the parking lot near the incident. The officials secured the perimeter for the about two hours before clearing the scene. I am a resident of Claypond Village Apartments and am reporting from the area. (Jennifer Brown)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO