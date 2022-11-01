ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Florence man arrested after manhunt, charged with breaking into vehicles

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man has been arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of breaking into motor vehicles. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop early Friday morning on Kershaw Street in East Florence, the driver did not stop and led deputies on a pursuit which ended near Walnut and Jarrott Street where the vehicle struck a building.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

3 charged after guns, drugs found in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are facing charges after authorities found firearms and drugs during a search in Murrells Inlet. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant Friday that resulted in the seizure of “trafficking amounts of methamphetamine” along with heroin, marijuana, three firearms and cash.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Jai Brown

Gunshot wound in Myrtle Beach

There was a shooting at Claypond Village Apts at 4:45 pm..Gunshots were heard near my home in the small, private, residential community off of Claypond Road, near the Forestbrook area. Within a matter of minutes, the Horry County Fire and Resue Departments and local HCPD officers were on the scene. One victim has been brought from an apartment building on a stretcher and is being transported to a local hospital. The victim does appear to be wounded, but not fatally harmed. No suspects have been seen taken into custody as police continue to work the scene. A car has been said to have fled the area immediately following the shooting, with witnesses available for statements. There are also a multitude of video surveillance cameras posted throughout the community, which will be beneficial to the ongoing investigation surrounding this mid-day act of violence. Crime scene tape has been administered to the area, as children are still coming into the community from school, and pet owners are taking their daily after-work walks nearby. Nearby residents of Claypond Village and Fountain Pointe were not evacuated, nor asked to remain indoors, so many have come out to investigate the sounds of the gunshots on their own; alarmed and checking on their friends and families in the immediate area--as children play and walk through the parking lot near the incident. The officials secured the perimeter for the about two hours before clearing the scene. I am a resident of Claypond Village Apartments and am reporting from the area. (Jennifer Brown)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Overnight shed fire in Horry County under investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An overnight fire in Socastee is under investigation, Horry County Fire Rescue says. HCFR said the shed fire happened in the Socastee area on Sonland Drive near Mill Pond Road. Crews confirmed no one was hurt and are investigating what sparked the fire. Stay with...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 injured, Hwy 31 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The southbound lanes of Highway 31 are closed and one person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash near Mile Marker 18 and Highway 501 happened just before 12:30 p.m. One of the vehicles overturned.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 hospitalized after Highway 544, 501 crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash injured two people Tuesday evening in the Conway area and left several lanes of traffic blocked, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:31 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Highway 544, HCFR said. Two people were injured and taken to the […]
CONWAY, SC
WECT

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy