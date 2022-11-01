Obituary: Carolyn Winlock Arbuckle, 77

ARBUCKLE

Carolyn Winlock Arbuckle, 77, passed away on April 9, 2020, at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was born May 25, 1942, in Lexington, Kentucky, the eldest child of the Reverand J. D. Arbuckle and Mattie Winlock Harrison Arbuckle.

Carolyn was a graduate of King College (University), Bristol, TN, and the Presbyterian School of Christian Education (now Union Presbyterian Seminary), Richmond, VA. She worked for twenty-two years in children’s homes in Virginia, first at the Presbyterian Home, Lynchburg, VA, and then at the Children’s Home of the Highlands, Wytheville, VA. In 1988, she returned to the home of her parents, who were in fragile health, and worked for the next twenty-two years on staff of the Presbytery of West Virginia as Hunger Action Enabler with the Presbyterian Hunger Program. In 2010, she retired to the Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, VA.

In addition to the passion she had for her work, Carolyn loved the State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg, WV, which she attended every year from the age of 5. She was on staff of the Fair for 34 years, followed by serving on the Board of Directors for 18 years. In 2012, she was elected Director Emeritus and served until her death.

Carolyn was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister, Margaret Arbuckle Watts Pauley; infant brother, Matthew Brown Arbuckle; and infant sister, Harriet Elaine Arbuckle.

She is survived by her nieces, Maria Watts Taylor (Curtis) of Bridgewater, VA, Margaret Jane (Meg) Miller (David) of Lubbock, TX, and Mattie John Watts of Knightdale, NC; great-nieces and nephews, Clint Taylor (Gabriell), Cassie Taylor, Taylor Miller, Alex Cefalu (Joey), and Matthew Miller. She is additionally survived by many cousins who she cherished, especially Houston Arbuckle, who was like her brother, and Shirley McCue. Beyond her biological family, Carolyn was closely connected to the children and their families from the children’s homes in Lynchburg and Wytheville.

A memorial remembrance service will be held Saturday, November 5, at 2 p.m. at the gravesite at Clifton Presbyterian Church, 16512 Seneca Trail N, Maxwelton, WV. Family visitation in the Fellowship Hall to follow.

Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.

Information submitted by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, VA.

The post Obituary: Carolyn Winlock Arbuckle, 77 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .