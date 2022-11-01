Man stabbed repeatedly near Mission Bay Park, SDPD says

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 59-year-old man was recovering Tuesday from non-life threatening injuries suffered when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego, while a search continued for a pair of suspects.

The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay Drive at 8:23 p.m. Monday when a couple approached him, asking for water, according to San Diego police.

The suspect, a man wearing a dark-colored polo shirt, pulled out a knife and began stabbing the victim for unknown reasons, authorities said.

The suspect and woman with him, described as petite and pregnant, were last seen running from the area toward Interstate 5.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with three stab wounds to the chest, three to the back and one to the left triceps, police said.