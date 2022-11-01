ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

3 potential Brooklyn Nets coaching candidates after Steve Nash fired

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets’ hiring of Steve Nash was ridiculed from the moment it occurred in September 2020. Well, the Nets’ search for a coach is back on again after the organization fired Nash on November 1, 2022.

Any coaching opportunity that has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving along with it will likely be a lucrative job. While it might be a lot to handle with the drama, the team itself should be good on paper.

Let’s dive into three potential Nets’ coaching candidates.

Evaluating three Brooklyn Nets coaching candidates

Jacque Vaughn, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach

Feb 28, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn coaches against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash (not pictured) was kept out of the game due to health and safety protocols. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The most obvious candidate on the list is now interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. The organization will promote Vaughn to interim head coach for their next game against the Chicago Bulls.

The 47-year-old interim head coach has coaching experience in the NBA. Vaughn was the head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2012-2014 but was let go by the organization with a 15-37 record in his final season

Ever since the start of the 2016 season, Vaughn has served as an assistant coach for the Nets. The coach took over for 10 games during the 2019-’20 season and had a 7-3 record.

This would be the best choice if the organization wants someone with experience with the roster. Vaughn is in his eighth season with Brooklyn but has less head coaching experience than other candidates.

The other candidates on this list are certainly more well-known by casual NBA fans as they have made great strides in their coaching careers.

Quin Snyder, former Utah Jazz head coach

Apr 8, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder addresses the media prior to a game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Quin Snyder is likely the most well-known candidate on this list and he would be a good hire for Brooklyn. Snyder is currently a free agent after he stepped down as the Utah Jazz’s head coach after the conclusion of last season.

The 56-year-old coach has been very successful in his coaching career. Snyder served as Utah’s head coach for eight seasons and only had a losing record two times. Both of those occurred in his first two seasons with the organization.

Snyder has never gotten to the Conference finals in his time as a head coach, which is one of the things that has plagued him. However, it is not making Brooklyn shy away from him.

The Nets are expected to inquire with Snyder about the possibility of coaching the team, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. However, the organization reportedly has another name on the list.

Who is the final and most controversial candidate for the head coaching job in Brooklyn?

Ime Udoka, suspended Boston Celtics head coach

Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reacts in the second quarter during game three of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ime Udoka is another coach that Brooklyn is expected to pursue, per Wojnarowski. Udoka is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics after workplace violations and will not return at any point during the 2022-’23 season.

Most importantly for the Nets, the 45-year-old coach is not suspended by the league itself. The Celtics suspended Udoka but nothing came from the NBA as this was in-house.

Some have questioned whether Boston would ever allow Udoka back in the locker room after his year-long suspension and it appears that will be the case moving forward.

The Celtics will let Udoka leave for another head coaching job, according to Wojnarowski. This seems to suggest that Boston has little interest in continuing the partnership when the suspension concludes.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Udoka has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be the next head coach for Brooklyn. If so, the media storm coming to Brooklyn would become even more severe.

