Santa Barbara half marathon this weekend will result in U.S. 101 ramp closures

The Santa Barbara half marathon will take place on Sunday, November 6, and will result in the closure of two U.S. 101 offramps from 6 to 10:30 am in the following locations:

Southbound U.S. 101 at Castillo Street

Northbound U.S. 101 at Bath Street



This course will occur entirely on city streets. Electronic message boards will be posted to alert motorists to use an alternate route during this event.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 public affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the district 5 website .