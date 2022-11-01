Read full article on original website
Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County. Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
NMSP: Couple’s truck crossed centerline in fatal crash
The initial investigation into the Friday crash that killed two Silver City residents indicates that their truck crossed the centerline of the highway and struck another vehicle, according to a press release Monday from the New Mexico State Police. According to the press release, Martyn Pearson, 38, and Alexandra Olsen,...
KRQE News 13
Government warns of 'failure to appear in court' scam in New Mexico
The Federal Court in New Mexico said it has received reports of another scam. This one involves claims on witness testimony. Government warns of ‘failure to appear in court’ …. The Federal Court in New Mexico said it has received reports of another scam. This one involves claims...
fox10phoenix.com
17-car crash shuts down I-40 in northern Arizona for some time
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving 17 vehicles that shut down Interstate 40 in northern Arizona on November 3. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather was a factor in the crash when a car spun out in the westbound lanes and hit a guardrail before it struck at least two other vehicles, setting off a chain reaction collision.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Silver City cycling community devastated by loss of shop owners in car crash
SILVER CITY, N.M. (BRAIN) — The cycling and business community in this small city in southwestern New Mexico have been devasted by the deaths of the husband and wife who owned and ran the Gila Bike & Hike, a long-standing local bike shop. Martyn Pearson (38) and Alex Olsen...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Police shoot suspect holding hostage
At the request of the Silver City Police Department, the New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting last week that took place while Silver City police tried to serve a warrant on a suspect, who resisted arrest by holding a woman hostage with a knife. According to a...
Retired New Mexico State Police K-9 killed after escaping yard, family says
Duuk worked as a criminal apprehension and explosive detection canine for the NMSP.
Head-on crash kills two near Deming
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a double fatal crash near Deming. Police say the crash, involving a Toyota Tacoma and a Dodge pickup towing a camper, happened around 3 p.m. on October 28. NMSP say the initial investigation shows a 15-year-old was driving the Toyota at the time of a crash. […]
wufe967.com
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified as missing Texas mother
Remains found on a Colorado farm in 1988 have recently been identified as a Texas mother reported missing decades ago, authorities said Sunday. Nora Elia Castillo was reported missing in 1996, several years after she vanished in 1986 or 1987, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators are still trying to determine how she died.
KOAT 7
Red-flag gun law rarely used in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kimberly Yacone filed for a restraining order at least three times. In the past year, deputies had been to her house twice on domestic violence calls. “This has been going on for way too long,” She is heard telling Dona Ana County sheriff’s deputies, who were wearing body cameras. “And it's come to a head tonight--today, when he told me he's going to kill me."
KOAT 7
Rare moose sighting in New Mexico
MORA, N.M. — A young bull moose was spotted near Mora, according to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The group suspects it could be the same moose spotted on Taos Pueblo last month. There have only been roughly half a dozen moose spottings in New Mexico in...
KVIA
Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
Bighorn sheep illegally killed in Colorado, CPW seeks help identifying poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating a poaching incident involving a desert bighorn sheep near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction, according to a Tuesday news release. Wildlife officers responded to the scene on Monday, after receiving a report from a climber who spotted the dead...
KOLD-TV
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
KRQE News 13
Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight
A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
New Mexico tree-cutting permits will be available soon
The last day to get a permit will be on Friday, December 30.
KOAT 7
Horses are being found dead as feds are rounding them up to control overpopulation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds, if not thousands, of wild horses are roaming the New Mexico desert and are being rounded up and, at times, shot and left for dead. The federal government says New Mexico is overcrowded with them, but advocates say they're wrong and should be left alone.
