Luna County, NM

KTSM

Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County.  Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
fox10phoenix.com

New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
SELIGMAN, AZ
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

NMSP: Couple’s truck crossed centerline in fatal crash

The initial investigation into the Friday crash that killed two Silver City residents indicates that their truck crossed the centerline of the highway and struck another vehicle, according to a press release Monday from the New Mexico State Police. According to the press release, Martyn Pearson, 38, and Alexandra Olsen,...
SILVER CITY, NM
fox10phoenix.com

17-car crash shuts down I-40 in northern Arizona for some time

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving 17 vehicles that shut down Interstate 40 in northern Arizona on November 3. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather was a factor in the crash when a car spun out in the westbound lanes and hit a guardrail before it struck at least two other vehicles, setting off a chain reaction collision.
ARIZONA STATE
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Police shoot suspect holding hostage

At the request of the Silver City Police Department, the New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting last week that took place while Silver City police tried to serve a warrant on a suspect, who resisted arrest by holding a woman hostage with a knife. According to a...
SILVER CITY, NM
KRQE News 13

Head-on crash kills two near Deming

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a double fatal crash near Deming. Police say the crash, involving a Toyota Tacoma and a Dodge pickup towing a camper, happened around 3 p.m. on October 28. NMSP say the initial investigation shows a 15-year-old was driving the Toyota at the time of a crash. […]
DEMING, NM
KOAT 7

Red-flag gun law rarely used in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kimberly Yacone filed for a restraining order at least three times. In the past year, deputies had been to her house twice on domestic violence calls. “This has been going on for way too long,” She is heard telling Dona Ana County sheriff’s deputies, who were wearing body cameras. “And it's come to a head tonight--today, when he told me he's going to kill me."
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Rare moose sighting in New Mexico

MORA, N.M. — A young bull moose was spotted near Mora, according to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The group suspects it could be the same moose spotted on Taos Pueblo last month. There have only been roughly half a dozen moose spottings in New Mexico in...
MORA, NM
KVIA

Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOLD-TV

Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KRQE News 13

Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
MORA, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight

A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

