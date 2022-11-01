ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

Uhrichsville man admits mistakenly shooting friend with a quick draw, dumping body

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xq1qC_0iufEPJD00

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A 37-year-old Uhrichsville man is facing up to 15 years in prison for May's accidental shooting death of John Q. Bashline II of Belmont County.

Dalbert W. "Dale" Sanders pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and other charges before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael J. Ernest. The charge includes a specification that a gun was used in the crime. The specification carries a mandatory three-year prison sentence.

Sanders also pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, using weapons while intoxicated, gross abuse of a corpse and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer said the charges carry a maximum potential sentence of 15 years in prison.

Ernest ordered a background report on Sanders and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Dec. 13.

Styer said pending cases against codefendants Michael P. Reynolds and Dominic A. Reynolds are expected to remain on hold until Sanders is sentenced.

Michael Reynolds, 37, and his nephew, Dominic, 27, are both charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. Michael Reynolds lives in Uhrichsville and Dominic Reynolds lives in Mill Township.

What happened to John Q. Bashline II?

According to sheriff's Detective Lt. Adam Fisher, Sanders shot Bashline, 37, of Powhatan Point, while they were practicing quick draws with a handgun at Dominic Reynolds' home on Feed Springs Road.

Fisher said Bashline was driven in his own red Honda Fit to McKee and Eastport roads, in Mill Township, where he was found dead on May 15.

The defendants then drove away from the site, behind Twin City Medical Center, in a pickup truck.

Bashline had a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

He said the defendants described the shooting as an accident that occurred after heavy drinking.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

Comments / 3

BLUE in 22!!!
4d ago

What could possibly go wrong playing with guns while drinking heavily? THIS! Stupid people and their guns!

Reply(1)
9
 

