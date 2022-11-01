Read full article on original website
If Daniel Snyder sells the Commanders, the RFK Stadium site could be back in play
Will Daniel Snyder actually sell the Washington Commanders? Wednesday’s news of Snyder hiring Bank of America to explore a possible sale shook the NFL world. Washington fans rejoiced while others could be described as cautiously optimistic. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has been all over the Snyder news...
Experts agree: Bears QB Justin Fields was a winner at the NFL trade deadline
The Chicago Bears were quite active during the NFL’s trade deadline, dealing linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn, as well as acquiring receiver Chase Claypool. With Smith and Quinn being traded, it speaks to a transition from prioritizing defense to offense, specifically how it pertains to quarterback...
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
The former Denver Broncos legend had some insight on Bradley Chubb being traded to Miami.
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky says some of the penalty problems are 'repeat offenders'
There is nothing worse for a team than unforced errors. For Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, penalties are the worst of those unforced errors. In every postgame, the topic comes up and when Pittsburgh has a game where they really stack up, Tomlin makes a point to discuss the negative impact of them.
Former TV star already preparing bid to buy Commanders if Dan Snyder sells
The NFL world was set ablaze Wednesday when Forbes reported Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore a potential sale of the franchise. It’s worth noting this could include a minority stake, but the sheer backlash Snyder is facing suggests a full sale is on the table.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event
The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
iheart.com
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
iheart.com
Bradley Chubb Signs Massive Extension With Dolphins After Trade: Report
The Miami Dolphins and Bradley Chubb on a five-year, $110 million extension days after acquiring the former Pro Bowl outside linebacker in a trade with the Denver Broncos, sources with knowledge of the deal told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The reported extension includes incentives that could increase the deal to up...
The Ringer
After a Wild Trade Deadline, a New Team Has Emerged As the Most “All In” for 2022
How aggressively is every NFL team trying to win this year’s Super Bowl? That was our guiding question when we unveiled The Ringer’s All In-dex back in August. Two months later, a record 10 deals were made on Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline—not to mention earlier deals like the Christian McCaffrey trade—making this the perfect time to update our rankings and see which teams are all in and which are all out for the 2022 season.
2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Baylor Postgame
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims met with the media following OU's 38-35 loss to Baylor.
iheart.com
Nets to Suspend Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended point guard Kyrie Irving without pay for at least five games amid his refusal "to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film" he shared a link to on his Instagram story last week, the team announced in a statement on NBA.com Thursday (November 3) evening.
iheart.com
Mattress Mack Says Philadelphia Has 'Worst Fans Ever' After Viral Incident
Houston businessman Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale called Philadelphia Phillies supporters the "worst fans ever" while addressing a now-viral incident that took place after the Houston Astros' Game 3 loss at Citizens Bank Park. "I was told they are the worst fans ever. I expected the best and I got the...
iheart.com
Bruins Sign Free Agent Prospect Convicted Of Bullying Disabled Classmate
The Boston Bruins signed Mitchell Miller, an NHL prospect whose draft rights were relinquished after his past conviction of abusing and bullying a developmentally disabled classmate were made public, to an entry-level contract on Friday (November 4), ESPN reports. Miller, 20, a defenseman, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in...
Chargers Receive Brutal Injury Update About Offensive Star
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming out of their Week 8 bye with a 4-3 record and looking to bounce back after suffering a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. They are starting a two-game road trip with a visit to the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons and were hopeful that the bye week would help them get healthier, but that doesn’t seem to have been the case.
