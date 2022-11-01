ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

FCPRD’s hosts annual Battlefield Half Marathon

Frederick County Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Battlefield Half Marathon and Relays today. The 13.1 mile race starts at the Kernstown Battlefield in Winchester at 8 am. The course then travels along a scenic stretch of Middle Road which will be closed 7:45 am- 11:00 am. Portions of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
News Maker Preston Knight on SVEC nonprofit donations

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) have awarded their funds from their Operation Round Up (ORU). The ORU program benefits nonprofits in their service area and is funded by Cooperative Members. As we do every first Friday of the month we spoke with an SVEC representative in a news maker. News...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
News Maker Mike Ashby on WATTS of Winchester

WATTS provides temporary shelter to the homeless in the Winchester area. We spoke with WATTS Vice President Mike Ashby about a fundraiser in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Mike tells us that WATTS is the recipient of the...
WINCHESTER, VA
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6

The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
FCBS wants a review of funds in college’s name change

The Frederick County Board of Supervisors (FCBS) have tabled approval of the funding for Laurel Ridge Community College until further review. A County Supervisor is questioning how much of Frederick County’s funds were used in Laurel Ridge Community College’s name change last year. Laurel Ridge Community College’s Vice...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Leesburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Leesburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Leesburg Virginia. The town of Leesburg is located in Loudoun County in Virginia. The town was founded around 1740 and is the county seat. The town was named after the Lee family, whose ancestors included General Robert E. Lee. This area was inhabited by...
LEESBURG, VA
Meet the Virginia Jeweler Who Mines His Own Gemstones

Even before starting kindergarten, Stuart Mercer had a full bookcase in his room. Full of rocks, that is. “I was born with a proclivity toward rocks,” says the sixty-nine-year-old lapidarist. “By the time I was in grade school, I knew I wanted to be a geologist.”. Today,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton

Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
WARRENTON, VA
Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
MANASSAS, VA
Purcellville Council Opposes Rt. 690 Connection, Fields Farm Lighting

Purcellville Town Council members told Loudoun County staff members they want a playground but no Mayfair Crown Drive extension at Fields Farm at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2. Council members said that they did not want Route 690 to connect to Mayfair Crown Drive, per the results of a survey recently sent out to residents in the Mayfair neighborhood. There was some discussion Wednesday on whether to connect an access road for emergency vehicles since currently there is only one point of ingress and egress to the neighborhood.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE

