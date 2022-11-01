Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
FCPRD’s hosts annual Battlefield Half Marathon
Frederick County Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Battlefield Half Marathon and Relays today. The 13.1 mile race starts at the Kernstown Battlefield in Winchester at 8 am. The course then travels along a scenic stretch of Middle Road which will be closed 7:45 am- 11:00 am. Portions of...
theriver953.com
News Maker Preston Knight on SVEC nonprofit donations
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) have awarded their funds from their Operation Round Up (ORU). The ORU program benefits nonprofits in their service area and is funded by Cooperative Members. As we do every first Friday of the month we spoke with an SVEC representative in a news maker. News...
theriver953.com
News Maker Mike Ashby on WATTS of Winchester
WATTS provides temporary shelter to the homeless in the Winchester area. We spoke with WATTS Vice President Mike Ashby about a fundraiser in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Mike tells us that WATTS is the recipient of the...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Over 100,000 quarts of apple butter made in Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department festival’s history
SHEPHERDSTOWN — For the past 33 years, members of the Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department have been gathering every October to whip up a little apple butter to sell to the community at its Apple Butter Festival. According to SVFD treasurer Denny Barron, this year’s sale put the group over...
royalexaminer.com
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals. There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store...
royalexaminer.com
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
royalexaminer.com
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237. The Camp 1237 members...
theriver953.com
FCBS wants a review of funds in college’s name change
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors (FCBS) have tabled approval of the funding for Laurel Ridge Community College until further review. A County Supervisor is questioning how much of Frederick County’s funds were used in Laurel Ridge Community College’s name change last year. Laurel Ridge Community College’s Vice...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Sycamores And Storm, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA By Thomas Porter
Sycamores Before the Storm was taken in the west field of Thimbleberry Farm. Thimbleberry Farm is our 200 acre farm in northern Virginia. It's name is taken from the large number of thimbleberries on the farm. Thimbleberries have large hairy leaves and no thorns. It bears edible red fruit similar...
nomadlawyer.org
Leesburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Leesburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Leesburg Virginia. The town of Leesburg is located in Loudoun County in Virginia. The town was founded around 1740 and is the county seat. The town was named after the Lee family, whose ancestors included General Robert E. Lee. This area was inhabited by...
Garden & Gun
Meet the Virginia Jeweler Who Mines His Own Gemstones
Even before starting kindergarten, Stuart Mercer had a full bookcase in his room. Full of rocks, that is. “I was born with a proclivity toward rocks,” says the sixty-nine-year-old lapidarist. “By the time I was in grade school, I knew I wanted to be a geologist.”. Today,...
Inside Nova
For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton
Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Council Opposes Rt. 690 Connection, Fields Farm Lighting
Purcellville Town Council members told Loudoun County staff members they want a playground but no Mayfair Crown Drive extension at Fields Farm at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2. Council members said that they did not want Route 690 to connect to Mayfair Crown Drive, per the results of a survey recently sent out to residents in the Mayfair neighborhood. There was some discussion Wednesday on whether to connect an access road for emergency vehicles since currently there is only one point of ingress and egress to the neighborhood.
dcnewsnow.com
Teacher Accused of Being Behind False Stabbings Claim at School and Taking Students to Café
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School had someone call in a report that a number of people had been stabbed at the school. Deputies said at the same time, the teacher had taken 27 students to a café after walking them through woods.
WJLA
'There are no answers' | Fairfax woman dies, revived back to life after cardiac arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County woman, Krysta Pearce, is celebrating another year of life after suffering cardiac arrest on Sept. 24, 2021. Pearce, 31, said she is not taking life for granted and is now speaking out in the hopes of helping others. “My heart just stopped,"...
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
NBC Washington
Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community
Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said. A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home. “This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at...
Comments / 0