q13fox.com
DNR to study impact on debris flows in Bolt Creek Fire burn area after heavy rainfall
GROTTO, Wash. - Despite the driving rain and high winds, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews set out to install rain gauges Friday in the area of the Bolt Creek Fire. The instruments will help scientists with some groundbreaking research into how much rain will trigger debris slides in burn areas in the Pacific Northwest.
q13fox.com
Tracking the storm: Rain pummels North Sound
Good Day Seattle has declared the first weather alert day in the Puget Sound region for wide spread heavy rainfall, which is a recipe for flooding - especially in areas that were scarred by summer wildfires. Chynna Greene is live in Mount Vernon with a closer look at the morning rainfall and rising water levels in the Skagit River.
q13fox.com
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to NJ synagogues
NEW JERSEY - The FBI's Newark field office confirmed Thursday afternoon that they had received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ." In a tweet, the office said "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."
q13fox.com
King County court blocks $4B payout in planned Albertsons, Kroger merger
SEATTLE - The King County Superior Court has blocked Albertsons' $4 billion shareholder payout as part of their planned merger with Kroger. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block the "special dividend," which he argued exceeds Albertsons cash on hand. Ferguson said Securities & Exchanges Commission data shows Albertsons only has $2.5 billion on hand, and would borrow money to provide the full payout.
q13fox.com
Parts of SR 20 closed in North Cascades for potential avalanche danger
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - The North Cascades National Park Services (NPS) announced parts of State Route 20 will be temporarily closed on Thursday, because of a rock slide and potential avalanche danger. At around 2:14 p.m., NPS posted a photo on Twitter of a massive boulder that appears to have...
q13fox.com
Increasing sun Wednesday, heavy rain Thursday evening and Friday
Seattle - Wednesday afternoon will be dry, sunny, and cool ahead of an atmospheric river of rain set to hit Thursday evening. After some early showers, high temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s with increasing sunshine. Thursday will start off dry and cloudy, but that will...
q13fox.com
Wet & windy conditions settle down to showery and breezy Saturday.
Seattle - Widespread rain and wind made for an interesting day for many communities. These conditions are all thanks to a powerful "Atmospheric River" sending subtropical moisture and warmth into the Northwest. Highs Friday landing above average by a couple degrees with 57 at the airport. This Fall storm not...
q13fox.com
WSDOT continues work to remove camps from state right-of-ways
SEATTLE - Homeless camps that sit near state roads and right-of-ways have been the targets of cleanups after millions of dollars in funding came in from the Legislature this year. One of the areas recently cleared out was the large encampment off of South Dearborn in Seattle. State leaders say...
