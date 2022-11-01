Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Video from Wednesday’s practice may confirm new suspicion
If you have been following the Kansas City Chiefs this season, you know they have had some issues on special teams. Whether it was the backup kicker missing field goals, or the punt return team muffing punts, there are things that need to be fixed. On Tuesday right before the...
ESPN
Vikings 'living in today and tomorrow' by trading for T.J. Hockenson
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are all-in -- with their "competitive rebuild," that is. The acquisition of tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions will assuredly elevate production from the position during the second half of this season and boost their chances of a deep playoff run. But his arrival also meshes with the style of long-term roster building general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has emphasized since taking the job 10 months ago.
iheart.com
Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 9
The trade deadline passed us on Tuesday. There's plenty to be made about who won and lost each trade, and this will be the first chance we get to see most of the same faces in new places. 8 weeks into the season as well, marking the halfway point of the NFL season. Who makes a push to the postseason, and who fades away towards draft positioning.
All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
iheart.com
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
iheart.com
Super Bowl Champion Dave Butz Dies at 72
Former NFL defensive tackle Dave Butz, who played on two of the Washington Commanders' Super Bowl championship teams, has died at the age of 72, the team announced in a post shared on its verified Twitter account. "We're heartbroken over the loss of Washington Legend Dave Butz, a 2x Super...
iheart.com
Bradley Chubb Signs Massive Extension With Dolphins After Trade: Report
The Miami Dolphins and Bradley Chubb on a five-year, $110 million extension days after acquiring the former Pro Bowl outside linebacker in a trade with the Denver Broncos, sources with knowledge of the deal told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The reported extension includes incentives that could increase the deal to up...
iheart.com
Bruins Sign Free Agent Prospect Convicted Of Bullying Disabled Classmate
The Boston Bruins signed Mitchell Miller, an NHL prospect whose draft rights were relinquished after his past conviction of abusing and bullying a developmentally disabled classmate were made public, to an entry-level contract on Friday (November 4), ESPN reports. Miller, 20, a defenseman, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in...
Comments / 0