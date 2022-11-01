It’s about time they start addressing the biggest problem, the QB. Next a hard look at the coaching staff, especially on defense. Since Carr was injured he became a one dimensional QB. Why did the organization give Carr a extension? If anything that raise should have been based on Carrs performance this season. Not before the season.
Carr does need to get moved but keeping McDaniels will not solve the Raiders losing ways. He and his staff are in over their heads. Strap in Raider Nation gonna be a long frustrating McDaniel tenure. Feel bad for Carr, has to stick to the gameplan even if it's awful and ill conceived. He has been saddled with bad OCs throughout his career but he also has been awful on his own. My God he has DA ( top 3 receiver in league) and gets him 1 ball 3 yds...tells you everything you need to know.
hell , why not just do a complete make over. Just get rid of everyone,and just start over from scratch. Raiders fan for life.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Comments / 52