Paul Aviles
5d ago

It’s about time they start addressing the biggest problem, the QB. Next a hard look at the coaching staff, especially on defense. Since Carr was injured he became a one dimensional QB. Why did the organization give Carr a extension? If anything that raise should have been based on Carrs performance this season. Not before the season.

Robert Johnson
4d ago

Carr does need to get moved but keeping McDaniels will not solve the Raiders losing ways. He and his staff are in over their heads. Strap in Raider Nation gonna be a long frustrating McDaniel tenure. Feel bad for Carr, has to stick to the gameplan even if it's awful and ill conceived. He has been saddled with bad OCs throughout his career but he also has been awful on his own. My God he has DA ( top 3 receiver in league) and gets him 1 ball 3 yds...tells you everything you need to know.

2crazy4u
4d ago

hell , why not just do a complete make over. Just get rid of everyone,and just start over from scratch. Raiders fan for life.

