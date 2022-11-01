Read full article on original website
Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach
Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach. Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern is coached by Clay...
3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah
USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Arizona State’s New QB, UCLA Generating Exposure
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about new Arizona State starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet, the Sun Devils' tempo on the offensive side of the ball, how their defense has changed since Herm Edwards was fired, what stands in the Bruins way in regards to exposure for late-night games and what goes into some unorthodox cross-sport training activities at practice.
Arizona State football will upset UCLA, make college bowl game, Pac-12 insider says
Down on the Arizona State football team and its 3-5 record? Well, things are going to start looking up for the Sun Devils and their outlook for the rest of the season, according to one Pac-12 insider. They are going to start looking up fast. ...
247Sports
Analytics Preview: Utah Utes vs Arizona Wildcats
On Saturday evening, Utah will host the Arizona Wildcats in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arizona is coming off a 3 games losing streak against some of the top teams in the Pac-12 and will be looking to pull off a major upset against at least one of Utah or UCLA next week to keep their hopes of a bowl game alive. Some of the advanced stats for each squad can give us some insight into how this match-up may go.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Arizona-Utah
The Arizona Wildcats travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes in a Week 10 Pac-12 matchup. The Wildcats come into this one with a record of 3-5 and only one Pac-12 win. Despite their record, the Wildcats have kept some games closer than expected. In Week 9 they lost to USC but were only down by two going into the fourth quarter, before losing by a score of 45-37.
Arizona QB latest in a line of dynamic quarterbacks to test No. 12 Utes
This season, de Laura has thrown for 2,654 yards and 22 touchdown passes, among the best in the nation.
UCLA vs. Arizona State schedule, television: How to watch Pac-12 Week 10 football game
The Arizona State Sun Devils and UCLA Bruins play on Saturday in a Pac-12 Week 10 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. How to watch ASU vs. UCLA Pac-12...
Today is: American Football Day
American Football Day celebrates the popular sport, American football. Like many sports, the rules of the game changed a lot over time to be what they now are. The roots of American football are in rugby football and soccer. The first American football game is seen as being played on Nov. 6, 1869, but the rules were the same as soccer at the time. Walter Camp is known as the "Father of American football", and rule...
With expectations surging, Adia Barnes, Arizona basketball saddle up for another deep run
After becoming the grand marshal of the Tucson Rodeo Parade earlier this year, Arizona coach Adia Barnes said she received more congratulatory texts than she does after getting big, unexpected victories. “I’m serious,” Barnes said at the Pac-12’s women’s basketball media day in San Francisco. “I knew it is a big deal in...
