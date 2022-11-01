ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah

USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Chip Kelly on Arizona State’s New QB, UCLA Generating Exposure

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about new Arizona State starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet, the Sun Devils' tempo on the offensive side of the ball, how their defense has changed since Herm Edwards was fired, what stands in the Bruins way in regards to exposure for late-night games and what goes into some unorthodox cross-sport training activities at practice.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Analytics Preview: Utah Utes vs Arizona Wildcats

On Saturday evening, Utah will host the Arizona Wildcats in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arizona is coming off a 3 games losing streak against some of the top teams in the Pac-12 and will be looking to pull off a major upset against at least one of Utah or UCLA next week to keep their hopes of a bowl game alive. Some of the advanced stats for each squad can give us some insight into how this match-up may go.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Arizona-Utah

The Arizona Wildcats travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes in a Week 10 Pac-12 matchup. The Wildcats come into this one with a record of 3-5 and only one Pac-12 win. Despite their record, the Wildcats have kept some games closer than expected. In Week 9 they lost to USC but were only down by two going into the fourth quarter, before losing by a score of 45-37.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The News-Messenger

Today is: American Football Day

American Football Day celebrates the popular sport, American football. Like many sports, the rules of the game changed a lot over time to be what they now are. The roots of American football are in rugby football and soccer. The first American football game is seen as being played on Nov. 6, 1869, but the rules were the same as soccer at the time. Walter Camp is known as the "Father of American football", and rule...

Comments / 0

Community Policy