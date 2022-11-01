On Saturday evening, Utah will host the Arizona Wildcats in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arizona is coming off a 3 games losing streak against some of the top teams in the Pac-12 and will be looking to pull off a major upset against at least one of Utah or UCLA next week to keep their hopes of a bowl game alive. Some of the advanced stats for each squad can give us some insight into how this match-up may go.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO