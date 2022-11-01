Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Michigan’s Gemon Green decides if he’ll press charges for Michigan State tunnel attack, report says
The Michigan-Michigan State game is over, but the legal drama between the schools is just beginning, thanks to the post-game tunnel attack. Michigan player Germon Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night.
Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...
msn.com
Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee
October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
I was right in the middle of the Michigan-Michigan State scuffle. Here's what I saw.
The sudden surge pushed us backward in a hallway, three reporters caught in the way of a sea of massive bodies. I used one hand to hit record on my phone (more on that later) and the other to try and prevent the unexpected wave of white from crushing me against the wall....
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
SEC commissioner blocking 1 coach from joining conference?
There is one coach who has been mentioned in connection with multiple SEC vacancies over the last few years, but he has not taken any of those jobs. Is that because the conference overloards are making an active effort to keep him out?. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman wrote an article...
Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach
Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
Tony Romo says 1 college coach is drawing interest from NFL teams
Tony Romo says there is one college football coach who is already receiving interest from NFL teams. Romo was calling Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. During the fourth quarter of the 1-sided game, Romo began talking with Jim Nantz about the success the Tennessee Vols are having.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich explain why Michigan 'is in trouble' following initial CFP Rankings
Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich explained why Michigan could have trouble reaching the College Football Playoff in December. The problem will likely be out of Michigan’s control on the field. In the initial Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday, Michigan was ranked No. 5. Based on the early rankings, the selection committee did not view Michigan as a Playoff team.
saturdaytradition.com
George Washington III, 4-star SG via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment
George Washington III has committed to a different B1G program after previously pledging to Ohio State. This time around, Washington is committed to Juwan Howard’s Michigan program. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony shared the news that the 6-foot-3 guard has committed to the Wolverines. Washington is considered an elite shooter and...
Michigan RB Corum Addresses Tunnel Altercation With MSU
The postgame incident marred an otherwise celebratory moment for the Wolverines.
Tide on Top, But Miami, Oregon Surging Up Recruiting Rankings
The top 25 football programs are poised to make moves ahead of the Early Signing Period in December.
CBS Sports
United States of College Basketball: Predicting the best team in each state for the 2022-23 season
With the 2022-23 college basketball season less than a week away, one of the final pieces of the CBS Sports annual preseason package is among the prettiest — and most hotly debated. As we always do right around this time of year, it's time to give you a map of college basketball's landscape.
Michigan State suspends 4 more players for tunnel fight
Michigan State continues to discipline its players who took part in beating up Michigan players after Saturday’s game. Michigan State on Tuesday suspended four more players for their roles in the tunnel incident. That comes after they suspended four players on Monday. The four players suspended on Tuesday were:...
Kirk Herbstreit names college football's 8 top-performing coaches from Week 9
Week 9 was filled with upsets and big-time coaching performances as the stretch run comes around. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit picked out his top-performing coaches from the week, including some coordinators who showed out. Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing coaches from Week 9. Scott Satterfield — Louisville HC. Josh Heupel...
iheart.com
Pittsburgh Steelers Traded Chase Claypool: Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Field Yates on Tuesday (November 1) shortly before the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline. The Steelers will reportedly receive a 2023 second-round pick as trade compensation, a source...
Sports Business Journal
SBJ College: Certain Big 12 expansion could drive media rights higher
The Big 12’s media deals with ESPN and Fox have been fully dissected, but I’ll try to put a bow on them as the attention now turns to the Pac-12. Big 12, Pac-12 take different approaches to media rights. The Big 12 and Pac-12 both got what they...
thecomeback.com
Fox Sports commentator blasts ‘tiresome’ Mike Leach
Mike Leach has built a reputation on and off the college football field. Frequently, however, his off-field antics and quotes come under fire. Such is the case right now. Athletic Director Mike Cohen left Mississippi State for Auburn, leaving the position open at the university. So, someone asked the head coach what his pitch would be to a new AD. The ensuing quote was very Mike Leach.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich reach agreement on top 4 teams following Week 9
Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich went on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ to talk about who they believe are the top four teams in the country right now. The two had the same teams on their lists. Dinich went up first and had Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan...
