ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Michigan’s Gemon Green decides if he’ll press charges for Michigan State tunnel attack, report says

The Michigan-Michigan State game is over, but the legal drama between the schools is just beginning, thanks to the post-game tunnel attack. Michigan player Germon Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
msn.com

Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee

October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
GEORGIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach

Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich explain why Michigan 'is in trouble' following initial CFP Rankings

Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich explained why Michigan could have trouble reaching the College Football Playoff in December. The problem will likely be out of Michigan’s control on the field. In the initial Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday, Michigan was ranked No. 5. Based on the early rankings, the selection committee did not view Michigan as a Playoff team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

George Washington III, 4-star SG via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment

George Washington III has committed to a different B1G program after previously pledging to Ohio State. This time around, Washington is committed to Juwan Howard’s Michigan program. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony shared the news that the 6-foot-3 guard has committed to the Wolverines. Washington is considered an elite shooter and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
iheart.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Traded Chase Claypool: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Field Yates on Tuesday (November 1) shortly before the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline. The Steelers will reportedly receive a 2023 second-round pick as trade compensation, a source...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Fox Sports commentator blasts ‘tiresome’ Mike Leach

Mike Leach has built a reputation on and off the college football field. Frequently, however, his off-field antics and quotes come under fire. Such is the case right now. Athletic Director Mike Cohen left Mississippi State for Auburn, leaving the position open at the university. So, someone asked the head coach what his pitch would be to a new AD. The ensuing quote was very Mike Leach.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy