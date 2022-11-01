Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
Dickinson Chamber Welcomes Family Snowshoe Charity Association As Member
The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for their newest member, The Family Snowshoe Charity Association. They now join ranks with 400+ other businesses in our area enjoying the many benefits of Chamber membership. Earlier this year, a group of individuals tossed around an idea of having...
WLUC
Marquette’s Kid Cove playground pickets available for pickup Nov. 7
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup next week. The City of Marquette says the pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WLUC
Tajikistan medical professionals gather at Marquette hospital
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medical professionals from Central Asia are in Marquette sponsored by a local club. It’s part of the federal “Open World” program. It is an exchange program that focuses on sectors like medicine and business. The Marquette Breakfast Rotary club sponsored three medical professionals from Tajikistan along with an interpreter and facilitator. Member of the Breakfast Rotary, Chuck Weinrick said it has been a joy hosting these visitors for nine days.
WLUC
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Most 10-year-olds can’t say they have ever saved a life. Christopher Schaffer is also not like most 10-year-olds. Two weeks ago, he saved an elderly neighbor’s life after coming home from school. Sunnyside Community Manager Dana Laporte explains how the day went. “On this...
WLUC
More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters storm Turner Rd. in Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Things looked a little spooky in Kingsford this Halloween. The street to be on was Turner Road, where more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters showed up in costumes to collect candy. TV characters, superheroes, and even Darth Vader were in attendance. There was also a 1,500-pound jack-o-lantern and a haunted castle.
WLUC
Ishpeming Police return runaway teen home safe
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Isabella Grace Bale, a 14-year-old female, has been located safe and returned home. She was missing since Thursday, according to the Ishpeming Police Department. The Ishpeming Police Department would like to thank the Negaunee Police Department and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance....
WLUC
Marquette City Planning Commission approves expansion for Fairfield Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Marquette is set to expand. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Marquette City Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a special land use permit for the hotel at 808 and 900 S. Lakeshore Blvd. Commissioners said they found the...
Negaunee, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Rare Tick Disease: Wausaukee man battles for his life
A Wausaukee man is battling for his life after a tick bit him this summer. Since August, 71-year-old Al Dennis hasn't been able to walk or talk.
WBAY Green Bay
Michels brings campaign to Marinette
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - In the race for governor, both candidates were on the road making stops on their statewide bus tours. Democratic incumbent Tony Evers was in western Wisconsin and Republican challenger Tim Michels is headed for Marinette. Michels pulled in to the Ironworks Tap and Grill as part...
thebaycities.com
Marinette Council Members at odds over escrow agreement for a new development in the city
Since April of this year the City of Marinette has been working with the development firm Midwest Expansion, LLP on the vacant land known as the Fleet Farm property on County T. As a development contract is drawing near for this projected multi-million-dollar commercial and residential area, the council at last evenings regular council meeting needed to decide whether to allow an escrow agreement between the City of Marinette and Midwest Expansion, LLP. The city requires that developers put money in escrow so the city can have fees paid for the consultants. This essentially would effectuate them putting a deposit to pay those fees for future work. However, some council members did not feel that this was the correct path the city should be on. Council Member Doug Oitzinger says, “I feel we’re hollowing out some of the interior city by not investing in existing residential areas in favor of investments along the highway corridor.”
Iron Mountain, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say
A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
WLUC
Deployed Capital shares what’s next for The Brownstone Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in Munising or have ever toured the area, you’ve likely eaten at a Deployed Capital restaurant. The company has an impressive portfolio including, but not limited to, Hillside Party Stores East and West, Eh! Burger, Tracey’s Restaurant, Roam Inn, and the most recent purchase- The Brownstone Inn.
wnmufm.org
Negaunee teen dies from injuries received in logging truck accident
NEGAUNEE, MI— A Negaunee High School student has died as the result of injuries sustained in a crash with a logging truck Friday morning. An 18-year-old girl and her 16-year-old passenger were northbound on Teal Lake Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when the driver failed to yield to a flashing red light at the intersection of US-41. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound logging truck driven by a 27-year-old man.
wtmj.com
Marinette Marine building biggest navy ship they’ve ever built
MILWAUKEE – How does the U.S. navy get their frigates? Well, somebody has to build them and one of those “somebodies” happens to be located right here in Wisconsin. Marinette Marine, located in Marinette, Wis., has “several contracts” with U.S. government to build new frigates for the navy.
WLUC
‘A really big deal’: First responders train in mock plane crash at Delta County Airport
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire, police and EMS responded to a mock plane crash at the Delta County Airport. “It gets everybody together and going through the motions of what a response would take for our local system,” said Paul Geyer, the emergency coordinator for Delta County. This training...
wnmufm.org
Dickinson County accident claims three lives
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, MI— The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Waucedah Township Sunday. Deputies say it happened around 3:05 p.m. on Foster City Road near Burgeois Farm Road. A northbound Ford Taurus crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Buick Rendezvous. The driver of the Rendezvous braked, but couldn’t avoid the crash.
WLUC
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One teen involved in an early morning crash on US-41 involving a logging truck Friday has died. Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis sent an email to parents and staff Friday afternoon confirming the death of one person involved in the crash at the intersection US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue Friday morning.
wnmufm.org
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
