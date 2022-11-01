ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Marquette’s Kid Cove playground pickets available for pickup Nov. 7

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup next week. The City of Marquette says the pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
Tajikistan medical professionals gather at Marquette hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medical professionals from Central Asia are in Marquette sponsored by a local club. It’s part of the federal “Open World” program. It is an exchange program that focuses on sectors like medicine and business. The Marquette Breakfast Rotary club sponsored three medical professionals from Tajikistan along with an interpreter and facilitator. Member of the Breakfast Rotary, Chuck Weinrick said it has been a joy hosting these visitors for nine days.
MARQUETTE, MI
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Most 10-year-olds can’t say they have ever saved a life. Christopher Schaffer is also not like most 10-year-olds. Two weeks ago, he saved an elderly neighbor’s life after coming home from school. Sunnyside Community Manager Dana Laporte explains how the day went. “On this...
ISHPEMING, MI
More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters storm Turner Rd. in Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Things looked a little spooky in Kingsford this Halloween. The street to be on was Turner Road, where more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters showed up in costumes to collect candy. TV characters, superheroes, and even Darth Vader were in attendance. There was also a 1,500-pound jack-o-lantern and a haunted castle.
KINGSFORD, MI
Ishpeming Police return runaway teen home safe

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Isabella Grace Bale, a 14-year-old female, has been located safe and returned home. She was missing since Thursday, according to the Ishpeming Police Department. The Ishpeming Police Department would like to thank the Negaunee Police Department and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance....
ISHPEMING, MI
Negaunee, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Menominee High School football team will have a game with Negaunee High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
NEGAUNEE, MI
Michels brings campaign to Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - In the race for governor, both candidates were on the road making stops on their statewide bus tours. Democratic incumbent Tony Evers was in western Wisconsin and Republican challenger Tim Michels is headed for Marinette. Michels pulled in to the Ironworks Tap and Grill as part...
MARINETTE, WI
Marinette Council Members at odds over escrow agreement for a new development in the city

Since April of this year the City of Marinette has been working with the development firm Midwest Expansion, LLP on the vacant land known as the Fleet Farm property on County T. As a development contract is drawing near for this projected multi-million-dollar commercial and residential area, the council at last evenings regular council meeting needed to decide whether to allow an escrow agreement between the City of Marinette and Midwest Expansion, LLP. The city requires that developers put money in escrow so the city can have fees paid for the consultants. This essentially would effectuate them putting a deposit to pay those fees for future work. However, some council members did not feel that this was the correct path the city should be on. Council Member Doug Oitzinger says, “I feel we’re hollowing out some of the interior city by not investing in existing residential areas in favor of investments along the highway corridor.”
MARINETTE, WI
Iron Mountain, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bark River-Harris High School football team will have a game with Iron Mountain High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say

A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
Deployed Capital shares what’s next for The Brownstone Inn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in Munising or have ever toured the area, you’ve likely eaten at a Deployed Capital restaurant. The company has an impressive portfolio including, but not limited to, Hillside Party Stores East and West, Eh! Burger, Tracey’s Restaurant, Roam Inn, and the most recent purchase- The Brownstone Inn.
MUNISING, MI
Negaunee teen dies from injuries received in logging truck accident

NEGAUNEE, MI— A Negaunee High School student has died as the result of injuries sustained in a crash with a logging truck Friday morning. An 18-year-old girl and her 16-year-old passenger were northbound on Teal Lake Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when the driver failed to yield to a flashing red light at the intersection of US-41. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound logging truck driven by a 27-year-old man.
NEGAUNEE, MI
Marinette Marine building biggest navy ship they’ve ever built

MILWAUKEE – How does the U.S. navy get their frigates? Well, somebody has to build them and one of those “somebodies” happens to be located right here in Wisconsin. Marinette Marine, located in Marinette, Wis., has “several contracts” with U.S. government to build new frigates for the navy.
MARINETTE, WI
Dickinson County accident claims three lives

WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, MI— The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Waucedah Township Sunday. Deputies say it happened around 3:05 p.m. on Foster City Road near Burgeois Farm Road. A northbound Ford Taurus crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Buick Rendezvous. The driver of the Rendezvous braked, but couldn’t avoid the crash.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One teen involved in an early morning crash on US-41 involving a logging truck Friday has died. Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis sent an email to parents and staff Friday afternoon confirming the death of one person involved in the crash at the intersection US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue Friday morning.
NEGAUNEE, MI
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
MARQUETTE, MI

