Canyon, TX

CISD confirms no threat after lockdown at Heritage Hills Elementary

By Erin Rosas
 4 days ago
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District (CISD) reported that a Canyon school was in lockdown”due to an error in our emergency system” on Tuesday afternoon.

CISD detailed that emergency personnel were called to Heritage Hills Elementary in Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, however, CISD confirmed that there was not a threat.

In addition, CISD stated that “all students are safe, and we are working to determine the issue that caused the false alarm. School will return to regular schedule.”

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

