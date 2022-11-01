Read full article on original website
Growing Powerball jackpot sparks ticket-buying frenzy at Michigan stores
Metro Detroiters were looking for luck Friday night as another drawing approached for the world-record Lottery jackpot. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since Aug. 3, according to Michigan Lottery. It has climbed to $1.6 billion, the largest in history, with a cash option of $782 million. Customers have been...
Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot Is Largest-Ever $1.6 Billion
The Powerball jackpot has increased to $1.6 billion, making it the largest Lottery jackpot in history. The cash option for the jackpot is $782 million. If a lucky player wins the $1.6 billion jackpot, it will be the largest Lottery jackpot ever won. The current world record jackpot is $1.586 billion. That Powerball jackpot was won on Jan. 13, 2016 and was split by three winning tickets purchased in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
Powerball Jackpot Unclaimed Again; Worth $1.5 Billion Saturday
No one matched all six numbers to win Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, giving Michigan Lottery players a chance at a $1.5 billion jackpot in Saturday’s drawing. The cash option stands at $746 million. While no one matched the winning numbers drawn Wednesday night – 02-11-22-35-60 PB: 23 –...
Michigan man found out he won $1M Powerball prize by watching morning news
The Powerball jackpot, now worth an estimated $1.5 billion, hasn't been won since Aug. 3, but a Michigan man got a piece of it. Norman Doerr, who lives in Ubly near Bay City in Huron County, recently purchased a ticket that matched the five white balls drawn Oct. 19 — 6-8-15-27-42 —...
Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan
You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
A Michigan Lottery Player From Traverse City Is Now $1 Million Richer
One lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 west Front Street. The lack of a winner means the next drawing tomorrow night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot- making it the 4th-largest in U.S. history.
Wayne County man wins $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $25 Million Cash Payout Instant Game
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Wane County man was the lucky winner of $500,000 playing the $25 Million Cash Payout instant game from the Michigan Lottery. The 63-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at JCJ Food located at 1549 East Nevada Street in Detroit.
State Approves Money To Control Lead Hazards In Homes
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services awarded more than $7 million in community grants to expand residential lead hazard control services to eligible households with a Medicaid-enrolled resident. Funding is provided through Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program. Grants of up to $1.5 million were available for qualifying cities,...
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?
High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
Major shift seen in Michigan housing market
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say if you’re looking to buy a house in Michigan, now might be the time. “The market is changing. It hasn’t completely changed yet, but I think it’s for the better, really, for both sides,” said Jordan Waters, a realtor at Exit Realty. David Hall, president and CEO of Hall […]
Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van
OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
The Restless Viking: Mining in Michigan
This article was originally published on July 20, 2020 on The Restless Viking website. As we hiked around the Keweenaw peninsula in upper Michigan we came across copper mining ruins. How did they mine copper? When did this industry cease production? How rustic were the mining towns? It was fascinating discovering the secrets of copper mining!
These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries
Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
Fact-check: Weighing 5 claims from Michigan gubernatorial candidates
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her challenger, Republican Tudor Dixon, downplayed the seriousness of children getting COVID and joked about guns around the time of the deadly Oxford school shooting. Tudor says Whitmer kept children out of school longer than other governors and that Michigan children are failing in reading under her watch. As Election Day approaches, Chalkbeat Detroit fact-checked these claims and others related to education. Here’s what we found:Dixon’s claim: “The...
Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
DTE proposes huge increase in wind, solar energy, faster closure of Monroe plant
DTE Energy on Thursday unveiled its integrated resource plan, a road map for how it intends to generate power for its 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan over the next 20 years. The plan calls for dramatically increased wind and solar energy generation built in Michigan; increased battery storage; quicker closure of its large, remaining coal-fired power plants, and meeting bigger carbon reduction goals sooner than its previous plan in 2017. "Across the country and here...
