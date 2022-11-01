Read full article on original website
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday
PREGAME EVENT - PURPLE CARPET. The evening kicks off with the team's annual Purple Carpet event starting at 5:30 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. The Purple Carpet will honor fans who are currently battling cancer, in remission or walking in memory of a loved one who was lost to the disease, and the Blackhawks invite fans attending Thursday's game to come early to cheer on the honorees.
NHL
Karlsson, Megna join daughters' ballet class
Sharks defensemen become multi-sport athletes for day. Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna are taking their skills to the barre. The two San Jose Sharks defensemen joined their daughters in the ballet studio to practice their pirouettes, though they were outperformed by the smaller, cuter versions of themselves. Megna's daughter even...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Kraken vying for spotless road trip with continued balanced scoring/defending and penalty killers on a streak. Plus, Kraken among league leaders in goals. Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Playing Together, Winning Together. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken...
NHL
Devils Hold Practice in Calgary | NOTEBOOK
With one game left on their road trip, the Devils aim for the Western Canada sweep. Just one game remains on the Devils Western Canada road trip with a game versus the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. After the wild victory in Edmonton on Thursday, the club was back to...
NHL
CHL Notebook: Avalanche goalie prospect Zhyhalau stepping up in class
Final player selected at 2022 NHL Draft has strong start after moving to OHL. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Rantanen enjoys memorable performance for Avalanche at Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Mikko Rantanen is known as a cool customer among his Colorado Avalanche teammates, the type of poker-faced competitor who never lets the outside world see his emotions. Until Friday, that is. You can understand why. Imagine playing an NHL regular-season game in your home country for the...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 3 (SO)
Thanks to some great goaltending and clutch goals, the Florida Panthers snapped out of a three-game skid with a 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 6-4-1. "It was a fun game," said Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who...
NHL
Global Series Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets
COLORADO AVALANCHE (4-4-1) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (3-7-0) 12 PM MT | NOKIA ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first of two games of the 2022 NHL Global Series - Finland. The contests will both be played at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
NHL
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Tracker
Latest content from the Avalanche's trip to Finland for their 2022 Global Series against Columbus. The Colorado Avalanche arrived in Helsinki, Finland on Oct. 31 and stayed in the city until Nov. 3, where the team then took a train to Tampere, the host city for their Global Series pair of games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 4 and 5.
NHL
Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Avs Past Blue Jackets in Global Series
Hatut pois. Mikä voitto. (Hat's off. What a win.) The Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night at Nokia Arena in the first game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 5-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nousiainen,...
NHL
Talbot could make first start for Senators against Flyers
OTTAWA -- Cam Talbot could make his first start of the season for the Senators against the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, NBCSP, ESPN+, SN NOW). Talbot, who broke his rib during training camp, made his season debut in a 5-4 loss...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
FLAMES (5-3-0) vs. PREDATORS (3-6-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (10) Goals - Nino Niederreiter (5)
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) are in Ontario on Wednesday to play Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This...
NHL
Amerks Update | Facing changes on defense, Amerks host Syracuse tonight
The Rochester Americans return home tonight for two games this week at Blue Cross Arena. They'll take on the Syracuse Crunch tonight at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Tonight's matchup is the third in five games between the two teams and the eighth of 15 straight contests against North Division opponents to open the season. It is Rochester's longest stretch of the season against divisional foes.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 3 (home), Mar. 8 (home), Mar. 19 (away), Apr. 11 (away). The Canucks are 51-49-9-7 all-time against the Ducks, including a 27-27-2-3 record at home against Anaheim. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
The Kings are 12-3-1 versus the Blackhawks over their last 16 meetings. They'll look to improve that tonight in Chicago. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Thursday, November 3 at 5:30 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West...
NHL
Lyubushkin returns to practice, will join team for road trip
Ilya Lyubushkin practiced with the Sabres on Thursday and will join the team for their back-to-back road trip to Carolina and Tampa Bay. The team will evaluate how he responds to practice before determining his playing status for the game against the Hurricanes on Friday. "It sounds like, from the...
NHL
Ovechkin of Capitals scores 786th goal, ties Howe for most with one team
Forward equals Hockey Hall of Famer in loss to Red Wings. Alex Ovechkin beats Ville Husso, scoring his 786th career goal and tying Gordie Howe for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history. 00:40 •. Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for most goals with one team with...
