New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel

Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 - Raw Women's Championship Last Woman Standing: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley Result

Bianca Belair and Bayley put on a show for Saudi Arabia but in the end, Bianca was still The EST and the WWE Raw Women's Champion. Bianca Belair and Bayley utilized everything from ladders to golf carts in their Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 but in the end, it was a KOD hitting Bayley's injured knee on a steel chair that scored the win for Bianca.
Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
Shawn Spears Discusses His Future Goals In Wrestling

Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together

Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Sloane Jacobs Comments On NXT Release

Sloane Jacobs has commented on her NXT release. On November 1 is was reported by PWInsider that Sloane Jacobs had been released by WWE. Jacobs made her TV debut in March 2022 on NXT. She most recently competed on the October 7 episode of NXT Level Up. Taking to Instagram,...
Aussie Open Returns! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/3/22 | IMPACT Post-Show

Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 3, 2022. - Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open. - X-Division Tournament: Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. - Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Moose vs. Ace Austin. - BTI: X-Division Tournament: Yuya Uemura vs....
Bray Wyatt: I'm Here To Re-Write The Ending To My Story

Bray Wyatt addressed his past at WWE Crown Jewel. Wyatt appeared at WWE Crown Jewel in front of the live crowd in Saudi Arabia and noted that he comes from a prestigious wrestling family. Wyatt is the son of Mike Rotunda, the grandson of Blackjack Mulligan and the nephew of Barry & Kendall Windham.
AEW Dynamite On 11/2/22 Records Lowest Total Viewership Since July

Viewership numbers for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
