Read full article on original website
Related
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel
Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
Logan Paul As WWE Champion, Shibata And Jarrett In AEW, Nakamura vs. Muta | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@fighttalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Logan Paul becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta in Pro Wrestling NOAH. - AC Mack dethroned. - Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush from GCW Hit Em Up. - Jensen live at Battle Slam...
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 - Raw Women's Championship Last Woman Standing: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley Result
Bianca Belair and Bayley put on a show for Saudi Arabia but in the end, Bianca was still The EST and the WWE Raw Women's Champion. Bianca Belair and Bayley utilized everything from ladders to golf carts in their Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 but in the end, it was a KOD hitting Bayley's injured knee on a steel chair that scored the win for Bianca.
WWE Crown Jewel Fightful Predictions Show | + AEW Talk and more| Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 11/4/22
Welcome to the Fightful Crown Jewel Predictions Show, and welcome to a brand new episode of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie! This week we have various topics to talk about. - What we liked AEW Dynamite/WWE Raw/Impact Wrestling. - Impact X-Division Tournament Bracket. - Cooper Effect: Sheep Dog is Still...
Roman Reigns Reacts To Crown Jewel Win, Logan Paul Goes Viral, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 5, 2022. - Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul tonight, and after, Roman bragged about the "One Lucky Shot" not working out. - Logan went viral today with his first-person POV frog splash. His video is already amassing tens of thousands of views.
Bobby Lashley Says He Failed, The Usos Look Ahead To New Day | WWE Crown Jewel Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE Crown Jewel 2022. - Bobby Lashley lost to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel but got the last laugh. Now, he wants to know what's next. - Damage CTRL won the Tag Team Titles back with some help from Nikki Cross. - Drew McIntyre...
Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
Tony Khan: It Makes A Lot Of Sense For AEW To Expand Our Live Calendar In 2023 And Beyond
Tony Khan is looking at expanding the live event schedule. On Wednesday, AEW hired Jeff Jarrett as Director Of Business Development after Jarrett's surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite when he laid out Darby Allin with a guitar. Jarrett previously served as Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE, but was released from his position in August 2022.
Former Soccer Star Adebayo Akinfenwa Recalls Texting With Triple H, Making PROGRESS Debut
Adebayo Akinfenwa is retired from soccer and entered the world of pro wrestling at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 145 when he cornered Anthony Ogogo. He is set to make his in-ring debut at the November 27 PROGRESS event. In 2020, Adebayo said he was in talks with WWE and jokingly declared for the WWE Draft.
"I Don't Want To Go": 17 Lines Of TV And Movie Dialogue That Always Make People Emotional
"This breaks my heart enough that my cat will come from the other room to make sure I'm okay."
Rick Ross BETTER THAN HEENAN!? Colt Cabana, Crown Jewel | Grapsody 11/4/22
Will Washington, Phil Lindsey and Righteous Reg are here for a special Friday edition of Grapsody to cover the news for November 4 in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW and more!
WWE Announces Crown Jewel Press Conference, Nyla Rose Continues To Be A Menace, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 3, 2022. - WWE has confirmed a Crown Jewel press conference will take place on Friday, November 4 on social media. - Per PWInsider, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Don Callis, and Dan Lambert were all backstage at last night's episode of Dynamite.
Shawn Spears Discusses His Future Goals In Wrestling
Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together
Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Sloane Jacobs Comments On NXT Release
Sloane Jacobs has commented on her NXT release. On November 1 is was reported by PWInsider that Sloane Jacobs had been released by WWE. Jacobs made her TV debut in March 2022 on NXT. She most recently competed on the October 7 episode of NXT Level Up. Taking to Instagram,...
Dana Brooke Responds To Seth Rollins' Comments From WWE Raw, Says She Talked To Seth Before Match
Dana Brooke responds to Seth Rollins. On Monday's WWE Raw, Seth Rollins that Austin Theory had a better chance at cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke, the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion, alluding to that being his best shot at winning gold in WWE. After the...
Aussie Open Returns! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/3/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 3, 2022. - Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open. - X-Division Tournament: Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. - Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Moose vs. Ace Austin. - BTI: X-Division Tournament: Yuya Uemura vs....
Bray Wyatt: I'm Here To Re-Write The Ending To My Story
Bray Wyatt addressed his past at WWE Crown Jewel. Wyatt appeared at WWE Crown Jewel in front of the live crowd in Saudi Arabia and noted that he comes from a prestigious wrestling family. Wyatt is the son of Mike Rotunda, the grandson of Blackjack Mulligan and the nephew of Barry & Kendall Windham.
AEW Dynamite On 11/2/22 Records Lowest Total Viewership Since July
Viewership numbers for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Kamille Talks NWA 74 Match Against Taya Valkyrie, Says It Was Overshadowed By EmPowerrr 2 Discussion
Kamille thinks that the discussion surrounding EmPowerrr 2 overshadowed her NWA 74 main event bout against Taya Valkyrie. The NWA women's division is currently being dominated by Kamille, who has held the NWA World Women's Title for over 500+ days. Throughout her reign, Kamille has notched wins over women such as Chelsea Green, Allie Katch, and KiLynn King.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0