2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
Rescue Me Friday: Helen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are lots of pets around the coastal empire that are in need of a forever home and today we want to introduce you to one special kitten that wants to come home with you!. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions manager for the Human Society for...
PERFORMANCE: LPT Salsa Band
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night, the Plant Riverside District will host a Fiesta Latina Dance Party at District Live. Joining us now is, LPT Salsa Band, featured in the night’s concert.
74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah was making thrifting cool before it became a trend with their annual sale bringing together one of the biggest collections of gently used, affordable items. The 74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale is Saturday in a new location. Elizabeth Summerell, the...
Shots & Headshots fundraiser event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
African symbols workshop next Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the most anticipated movies of the year is coming out a week from today. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is taking us back to the fictional African nation for the latest in the Marvel series. While Wakanda may not be real, the symbols depicted in...
Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree happening Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Cockspur Island Lighthouse still stands tall, but has been dark for 113 years. This weekend you have the chance to be part of history by attending a jamboree event to help raise money to turn the lighthouse back on. Captain Gary Hill, who is one...
Making roasted sweet potatoes with Sisters of the New South
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sisters of the New South joined Afternoon Break to make roasted sweet potatoes. Dice peeled sweet potatoes onion and red peppers and place in a bowl. Add olive oil honey cinnamon and black ginger and mix well. Place on a sheet pan and bake for 30...
Getting into the swing with Cirque Divina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve probably seen them performing along the Plant Riverside District but did you know they offer classes, too?. Cirque Divina Studios invited our Sam Bauman to learn some basic moves they can teach you as well.
United Way Fall Giving Campaign ending soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is a couple weeks away from the end of the Fall Giving Campaign, which means you still have time to get involved. To show you how you can support the campaign is Brynn Grant, the President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Cindy Robinett, this year’s Campaign chair.
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
Holiday Helper Tree returns to Georgia Southern University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For nearly 30 years, Georgia Southern has made a way for community members to get into the giving spirit with their Holiday Helper Tree. Thursday, leaders and students celebrated its kickoff with a goal to help almost 800 people in need of gifts this Christmas. The...
Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to once again partner with Second Harvest and Ken Nugent this year for our annual Day of Giving food drive. WTOC will spend the day collecting food donations outside the Kroger on Mall Blvd in Savannah. The event will take place Thursday, November 17th. Come join us give-back to our community and help families put food on the table.
Rodeo coming to Ottawa Farms
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A rodeo event is coming to Ottawa Farms. Ottawa will be hosting the event for the 7th time. Fans are expected to pack out the bleachers for a rootin’ tootin’ good time.
1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball tournament held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marked day two of the 6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball Open held at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club. This year the three-day tournament drew in more than 300 people. A bit of a rain delay kept it from starting on time, but as soon as the courts dried up the teams got underway.
Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
Blind since age four, ECHS senior Austin Wegmann found his home in marching band
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County High School Marching Band is made up of roughly 200 members. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a student work as hard as he does,” says ECHS band director Will Alford. As you watch them move and play it...
No injuries reported in fire at International Paper on Highway 80
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at International Paper on Highway 80 in Bloomingdale caused heavy smoke in the area Saturday afternoon. Officials say just before 4 p.m. a conveyor belt at the facility started the fire. No one was injured in the incident but you should be aware of...
Evans General Contractors holds luncheon for Savannah first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special thank you for police officers today in Savannah. Evans General Contractors hosted a luncheon to give thanks for all that they do. The company is raising money that will go to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire. The 200 Club helps support families...
