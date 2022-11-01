ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot

Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
WCVB

No tax relief included in $3.7 billion Massachusetts economic development package

BOSTON — A multi-billion dollar economic development bill is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk but it's lacking permanent tax relief. The House and Senate on Wednesday struck an agreement on a major economic development spending package that was originally due nearly 100 days ago. When House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced the deal, they also said the effort had abandoned tax rebates, cuts and reforms that were included in bills that were approved by each branch in July.
MassLive.com

Mass. tax refunds will be higher than expected; Estimate your return

Eligible Bay Staters can soon expect tax refunds from the Massachusetts state government that will be higher than previously anticipated. Refunds stipulated under a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — which will collectively return nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to taxpayers — will translate into 14% of a resident’s 2021 personal income tax liability. More precisely, the refund is 14.0312%, according to an updated government webpage about Chapter 62F.
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills

Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts to start sending out tax refund checks this week

BOSTON - The state plans to send the first of its refund checks to taxpayers starting Tuesday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get a check in the mail or direct deposit (labeled MASTTAXRFD) for roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, the Department of Revenue told WBZ-TV in a statement.The refunds will be issued "on a rolling basis" over the next six weeks, through December 15. If you are eligible for a refund, you don't need to do anything to get it. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.  
J.R. Heimbigner

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
NECN

Mass. Tax Refund Checks Going Out Tuesday. How Much Will You Get?

The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday when the calendar officially changes to November. A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said Friday that the money will head out the door under...
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions will get stimulus money coming starting tomorrow in Massachusetts

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
theyankeexpress.com

