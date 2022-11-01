Read full article on original website
Poll: Just 44% of New Yorkers planned to vote for sure in 2022 election
It’s your civic duty to vote. However, a NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll shows there’s still a lot of people who don’t. In our exclusive poll, we asked 918 registered voters in the state: Do you plan to vote on Election Day?. Only 44% of people told us they...
The polls are open. These are some of the races to watch
Election Day is here, and the polls are open. NewsChannel13 will be covering all the big races all day. Voting began in New York at 6 a.m. We spoke with an election chairperson at a polling place in Schenectady who says that by noon almost 300 people had voted at that location.
NY gubernatorial candidates on last sprint before finish line
There was a lot of momentum leading up to Tuesday’s election. The two candidates vying to become New York’s governor have just about reached the campaign finish line. By the end of Tuesday night, we should know if Democrat Kathy Hochul will continue as the state’s chief executive, or if Republican Lee Zeldin will take control on the second floor at the state Capitol.
New Yorkers surveyed about which political party they would support
Our exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll asked 686 likely voters which political party they are most likely to support right now. Most people that we poled said the Democratic Party at 53%. The Republican Party was 39% and there was 4% for both a third-party and not sure.
Hotline available to report problems at polls
The New York attorney general’s office has set up an election protection hotline. The phone line will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters. If you have any issues, you can call 866-390-2992. You can also use the form available on the attorney...
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
Make A Wish Of Northeastern New York grants wish of the year
Make-A-Wish Northeastern New York is being honored for granting the wish of the year. The organization has received the wish innovation award. The award recognizes the wish of Esme Savoie of Troy, a non-verbal child who wanted to be the subject of a museum exhibit. The exhibit at the arts...
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile in Capital Region
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in to the Capital Region this week. They will be in Clifton Park Wednesday morning at a thanksgiving basket stuffing. Then the Red Cross blood drive in Schenectady Wednesday afternoon. They’ll be at Shenendehowa High School on Friday to celebrate Veteran’s Day. They...
Final free fishing day on Veteran’s Day
This Friday is Veteran’s Day and it will also be a free fishing day. People can go out and fish without a freshwater fishing license in the state of New York. Veteran’s Day will be the last free fishing day of the year. The state ENCON commissioner says...
Pittsfield to Host Veteran’s Day Parade
The City of Pittsfield will have an annual Veteran’s Day parade this Friday. It’s happening rain or shine and will begin at ten in the morning. The lineup starts at 9:30 on Fenn, Pearl and Allen Streets. The parade will proceed to North Street and head south to...
Vermont State Police seek info on Twisted Tea theft
Vermont State Police are hoping you can help identify some Twisted Tea thieves. Three people drove up to Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine last month in Pownal, investigators say. Police say one man stole two cases of Twisted Tea malt liquor. Police believe they were in a black...
