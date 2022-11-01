Read full article on original website
Warrenton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Warrenton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lakewood High School football team will have a game with Warren County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
South Boston, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
South Boston, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tunstall High School football team will have a game with Halifax County High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville remains ranked No. 4 in Region A
The Greensville County Eagles held on to the No. 4 spot in the 2A Region-A rankings following a 50-8 win over Franklin last week. Greensville(7-2) seeks to wrap up a home playoff date when it faces rival Brunswick (5-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 in Lawrenceville. The winner of the contest will finish second in the Tri-Rivers District. Both teams are 4-1 in league play.
chathamstartribune.com
Caesars to put in temporary casino
Before its actual casino is constructed, Caesars plans to put in a temporary gaming space, but the details have not yet been announced. The plans were mentioned in a conference call today with investors. Anthony Carano, Caesar's president and COO, told investors, "We expect to open temporary casinos in both...
cardinalnews.org
Danville once thrived on the success of its mills. Now, its economic future could lie in their redevelopment.
Everyone in Danville, Virginia, knows about Dan River Mills. How it dominated life in Danville as the largest textile firm in the South for many decades. How it employed over 14,000 people in a city of 40,000. How it struggled to survive as the industry moved toward cheaper, imported textiles.
WBTM
Caesars Planning to Open Temporary Casino in Danville
Caesars Entertainment could be opening a casino in Danville sooner than expected. On Tuesday the company announced they plan to open a temporary casino in Danville around mid-2023. The temporary casino will reportedly be opened at Schoolfield. The company still plans to build and open Caesars Virginia by late 2024.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough Man Wins $150,000 on Powerball Ticket
Barry Cozart, a 59-year-old helicopter pilot from Hillsborough, won a prize of $150,000 from a $3 lottery ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Wednesday. Cozart had bought his ticket for Monday’s $1 billion Powerball drawing. His ticket matched numbers on four balls and the Powerball for a $50,000 prize, which tripled to $150,000 after a 3X Power Play multiplier.
wallstreetwindow.com
Lane closure slated for Kentuck Road section in Danville, Virginia
Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road to allow for installation of a new gas tap. Highway flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
EMPOWER Broadband breaks ground on $154 million project
With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil recently, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held recently to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia's Sadler to run for state senate in 2023
Former NASCAR star and FOX Sports analyst businessman Hermie Sadler announced Wednesday morning on WPTM radio he is running for Virginia's state senate in the Commonwealth's new 17th District in 2023. Emporia and Greensville County are part of the newly created District. The lifelong Emporia resident made news in July...
cavalierchronicles.org
Bubba’s is Leaving
After 60 years, Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville is. moving to 2455 Franklin Turnpike. They are leaving 2626 North Main Street. “We’re moving, but we’re only moving two miles down the road,” said John Arnone, owner of Bubba’s Ice Cream. “So, we expect to keep our our old customers and also establish new relationships with new customers.”
wallstreetwindow.com
Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday
Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
thenewsprogress.com
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina. Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.
WBTM
Robert M. Tucker Jr. Appointed as Interim Banister District Supervisor
Pittsylvania County Circuit Court Judge Stacey Moreau has appointed Robert M. Tucker Jr. to represent the Banister District on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. The interim appointment is effective Friday, November 4, 2022. Tucker will be sworn in at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, November 4 at the Pittsylvania County...
chathamstartribune.com
Dispelling rumors after a shooting
After the police tape was wrapped up and the crime scene was clean, there was one last thing for the Danville Police Department to do on the 400 block of Greenwich Avenue — a H.E.A.R.T. walk. "We had a shooting incident Sunday at approximately 9:39 p.m., we responded to...
warrenrecord.com
Welcoming new teachers to Warren County
Gamma Chi Chapter members, from the left, Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Sheila Robertson, Beginning Teacher Support Chair Norma Retzlaff and Shirley White met at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton on Oct. 26 to assemble goodie bags to welcome the 2022 new teachers of Warren County. Over 30 bags for new teachers were filled with many useful items and snacks brought by members to their last meeting. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor organization that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County High School principal placed on indefinite leave of absence
Greensville County High School principal Noah Rogers has been placed on an indefinite leave of absence as of this week. This has been confirmed to the Independent-Messenger by Greensville County Public Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. Rogers assumed the role of principal of the high school at the start...
WSLS
Three injured after Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Va. – Three people were hurt in a Danville shooting over the weekend, according to the Danville Police Department. Investigators have confirmed that on Oct. 30, at about 9:39 p.m., a silver vehicle approached a home in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots toward it.
NBC12
Suspect on the run after homicide in Farmville
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville. Dubose was found shot...
