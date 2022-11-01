Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting results in code 3 injury, suspects unknown
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a shooting that left one injured on Friday. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday in the 3000 block of N 60th St. around 12:25 p.m. OPD said they were called to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Teens arrested in connection to August homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha have arrested two teens in connection to an August homicide. The Omaha Police Department made the arrested for the Aug. 30 shooting death of 19-year-old Alon Reed. OPD said the 15-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit...
KETV.com
Omaha Police Department says use of force video involving candidate for Douglas County Sheriff was stolen
OMAHA, Neb. — A mass text message leads to another contentious turn in the race for Douglas County Sheriff. The controversy centers around a gif that the Greg Gonzalez campaign sent Wednesday night. Thursday, Omaha police decided to issue a statement, hours after the text message from the Gonzalez...
iheart.com
13 year old arrested in August north Omaha shooting death
(Omaha, NE) -- A second arrest is announced on Friday in connection to an August murder in north Omaha, this time it's a 13 year old boy. Omaha Police say the morning of August 30th, officers were called to a home near 52nd and Curtis for a home invasion shooting. Investigators say once on the scene, officers found 19 year old Alon Reed dead inside the home. On Friday, Omaha Police announced that the 13 year old and a 15 year old boy had both been arrested in connection to Reed's death. Police say the 15 year old was located and taken into custody in Dallas, Texas.
WOWT
Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two teenagers have been arrested after police said they are connected to the shooting death of 19-year-old Alon Reed. According to Omaha Police, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have been arrested in relation to the Aug. 30 homicide. They’ve both been charged with first-degree...
WOWT
Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects. The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
WOWT
Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
WOWT
Omaha Police chief shares new details on officer-involved shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police Chief Todd Schmaderer held a news conference Tuesday to share additional information about two recent officer-involved shootings that have occurred in the last three days. Schmaderer said Sunday’s incident is still under investigation but might be a “suicide-by-cop” event. Police said that at some point...
News Channel Nebraska
Court filings: assault on officer, meth charges after K9 deployment
NEBRASKA CITY – Melissa Soto-Baker, 45, of Auburn is charged in Otoe County with assault on a police officer. An arrest affidavit says Soto-Baker caught a ride to CHI Health St. Mary’s telling a police officer she did not want an ambulance, but needed to go to the emergency room.
Southern Poverty Law Center
Omaha Police Cancel Deal With Far Right-Linked Gun Shop
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska confirmed to Hatewatch it has permanently scrapped a proposed equipment swap with a far right-linked gun shop. 88 Tactical is a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, according to its website. In 2017, Hatewatch reported that 88 Tactical and the anti-Muslim Global Faith Institute invited anti-Muslim ex-FBI agent and author John Guandolo to Nebraska. In August, Hatewatch reported on the emails surrounding the exchange and local Nebraska activists’ concerns over the deal. They called attention to what they say is the business’s use of far-right imagery. Activists further voiced concerns over an 88 Tactical instructor Devin Crinklaw, who also works as an OPD officer and has espoused anti-Muslim views on social media. Hatewatch reported on those posts in the August article.
iheart.com
Douglas County Inmate Death Investigated
The Douglas County Department of Corrections reports the death of a person being held at the correctional center in downtown Omaha. They say 47-year-old Aundrea Milnes was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday afternoon. County Corrections says repeated efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was declared deceased by...
iheart.com
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
iheart.com
Council Bluffs Police: Driver going 150 MPH before hitting pickup truck
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man who Council Bluffs Police say was going 150 miles per hour when he hit a pickup truck in August, turns himself in. CBPD says the morning of August 21st a Dodge Challenger, driven by 20 year old Evaristo Javier Garcia, was going 150 miles per hour in a 70 MPH zone on I-29 when he hit a Chevy S-10 pickup truck, causing both vehicles to lose control and crash. The woman driving the truck, 51 year old Dorothy Drelicharz, had to be life-flighted to an area hospital due to her injuries. The passengers of the Challenger were transported to area hospitals by ambulance to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
WOWT
Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
KETV.com
Papillion police search for missing 21-year-old woman
Investigators in Papillion need your help finding a 21-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. Police say it is urgent because she needs medication for her mental health. Tiffany Harwood's family last saw her Tuesday evening at around 9:30 p.m. Police say between that time and Wednesday morning, she left home.
doniphanherald.com
Officer who shot driver during Halloween event saved lives, Omaha police chief says
Halloween night at a popular neighborhood party on Omaha's Minne Lusa Boulevard began with shrieks of delight from costumed children collecting candy. It ended with police gunshots and sirens. Residents and community members on Tuesday reflected on a night that could have turned out much worse after a car drove...
Comments / 0