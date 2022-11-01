ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIAA football rankings entering the postseason: Who stands in the way on the road to Cumberland Valley?

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Emmaus' Dylan Darville runs with the ball for a touchdown against Parkland on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Emmaus. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Ten games are in the books, but for the teams that have qualified for the District 11 tournament, the hope is that there are still six games to play.

For teams in District 11 3A and 6A, there are three district games to navigate before states begin. For the other classes, it’s two district games and then you start seeing people from other parts of the state.

The state rankings offer a weekly glimpse of who’s out there and who could potentially block the road to Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicburg where the state championships are scheduled for Dec. 8-9-10.

In terms of local teams garnering statewide attention, Nazareth and Emmaus are holding steady at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively in Class 6A with Freedom and Northampton listed as teams to watch.

In Class 3A, Northwestern Lehigh used its big win over Southern Lehigh to jump back in at No. 9 with North Schuylkill and Notre Dame-Green Pond listed as teams to watch.

In 1A, Northern Lehigh has jumped up from No. 9 to No. 7 while the team it may face in the district final, Tri-Valley, has dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 after a loss to Williams Valley.

Here’s a look at the latest rankings compiled by Eric Epler of Pennlive.com :

CLASS 6A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 7-1 – 1

2. Garnet Valley (1) – 9-0 – 2

3. State College (6) – 10-0 – 3

4. Coatesville (1) — 8-1 – 4

5. Nazareth (11) — 9-1 – 5

6. Emmaus (11) — 9-1 – 6

7. North Allegheny (7) — 9-1 – 7

8. Harrisburg (3) — 7-2 – 8

9. Pennsbury (1) — 9-1 – 10

10. Downingtown West (1) — 8-1 – NR

Teams to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 8-2, Central York (3) 9-1, McDowell (10) 8-2, Northampton (11) 10-0, Perkiomen Valley (1) 9-1.

CLASS 5A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Upper Dublin (1) – 10-0 – 1

2. Exeter Township (3) – 10-0 – 2

3. Imhotep Charter (12) – 5-2 – 3

4. Strath Haven (1) — 10-0 – 4

5. Bethel Park (7) — 9-1 – 6

6. Cathedral Prep (10) — 8-2 – 8

7. Solanco (3) — 10-0 – 7

8. Chester (1) — 9-1 – 9

9. Roman Catholic (12) — 7-2 – 5

10. Upper St. Clair (7) — 8-2 – NR

Teams to watch: Franklin Regional (7) 7-3, Pine-Richland (7) 7-3, Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 8-2, New Oxford (3) 8-2.

CLASS 4A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Aliquippa (7) – 9-0 – 1

2. Bishop McDevitt (3) – 8-1 – 2

3. Jersey Shore (4) – 10-0 – 3

4. Meadville (10) — 9-1 – 9

5. Central Valley (7) – 9-1 – 4

6. Manheim Central (3) — 9-1 – 6

7. McKeesport (7) – 9-1 – 5

8. Armstrong (7) — 9-1 – 10

9. Pope John Paul II (1) — 9-1 – 7

10. Lampeter-Strasburg (3) — 8-2 – 8

Teams to watch: Bonner-Prendergast (12) 8-1, Crestwood (2) 9-1, Highlands (7) 9-1, Thomas Jefferson (7) 7-3, Valley View (2) 8-2.

CLASS 3A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Wyomissing (3) – 10-0 – 1

2. Danville (4) – 10-0 – 2

3. Belle Vernon (7) – 7-2 – 4

4. Loyalsock (4) — 9-1 – 5

5. Avonworth (7) — 9-1 – 6

6. Lancaster Catholic (3) — 10-0 – 7

7. Elizabeth Forward (7) – 9-1 – 3

8. Penn Cambria (6) — 9-1 – 9

9. Northwestern Lehigh (11) — 8-2 – NR

10. Freeport (7) — 9-1 – 10

Teams to watch: General McLane (10) 9-1, North Schuylkill (11) 8-2, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 8-2, Oil City (10) 7-2, Western Wayne (2) 8-2, West Perry (3) 9-1.

CLASS 2A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Farrell (10) – 8-1 – 1

2. Mount Carmel (4) – 10-0 – 2

3. Richland Township (6) – 10-0 – 3

4. Lakeland (2) – 10-0 – 4

5. Steel Valley (7) — 9-0 – 5

6. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 10-0 – 6

7. Beaver Falls (7) — 9-1 – 7

8. Westinghouse (8) — 9-0 – 8

9. Sto-Rox (7) — 7-2 – 10

10. Williams Valley (11) — 8-2 – NR

Teams to watch: Central Clarion (9) 9-1, Neshannock (7) 9-1, Sharpsville (10) 8-2, Trinity (3) 6-4, Troy Area (4) 8-2.

CLASS 1A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Canton (4) – 9-1 – 1

2. Steelton-Highspire (3) – 8-1 – 2

3. Bishop Canevin (7) – 9-1 – 3

4. Reynolds (10) – 9-1 – 5

5. Muncy (4) – 9-0 – 6

6. Eisenhower (10) — 10-0 – 8

7. Northern Lehigh (11) — 9-1 – 9

8. Northern Bedford (5) — 10-0 – 10

9. Tri-Valley (11) — 9-1 – 4

10. Redbank Valley (9) — 9-1 – NR

Teams to watch: Laurel (7) 9-1, Penns Manor (6) 9-1, Port Allegany (9) 9-1, South Side Area (7) 9-1, Windber (5) 9-1.

