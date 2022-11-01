Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
As Minnesota hospitals report losses, CCM Health remains in the black
Montevideo, Minn.-based CCM Health hospital reports it had a positive 3.5 percent operating margin in the first half of 2022, while most of the state's hospitals have reported operating losses, the West Central Tribune reported Nov. 4. The Minnesota Hospital Association reported that the median operating margin of acute care...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health, Privia Health launch joint venture medical group
Arlington, Va.-based Privia Health has formed a joint venture with Novant Health Enterprises, a division of the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system, to launch Privia Medical Group – North Carolina. The medical group aims to support independent providers throughout the state and facilitate the transition to value-based care through a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians threaten legal action over Texas' delayed maternal health report
A national group of maternal health physicians is threatening legal action against the Texas Department of State Health if officials do not release a state report about pregnancy-related deaths. In a Nov. 2 letter to the department, lawyers for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine requested that the report and recommendations...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oregon nurses fight for staffing mandates; hospitals call them punitive
The Oregon Nurses Association plans to introduce a bill that will limit the number of patients a hospital nurse can be assigned — a measure hospitals oppose, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Nov. 2. The union's bill, unveiled at a Nov. 2 news conference, would impose regulations on staffing ratios...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida medical board bans gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Nov. 4 passed a new rule that bars physicians from offering minors in the state puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatment for gender dysphoria, according to The New York Times. The board, whose members are appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, voted 6-3...
Comments / 0